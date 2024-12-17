Order Wine & Spirits Online for Your Business (LOOP)

The Licensee Online Order Portal (LOOP) is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for licensees to place orders and includes useful features to help licensees manage their business:

Visibility into real-time inventory within Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores and Licensee Service Centers (LSCs);

Ability to create purchase lists for regular weekly use or to facilitate one-time/recurring orders for holidays and other events;

Assignable user roles with varying access levels that can be established for order creation, review and submission;

Option to create orders in advance and save and submit them later;

Visibility of order, invoice and return history;

Email notifications regarding order fulfillment progress;

Self-enrollment in the Licensee Delivery Program (LDP) and the Special Order program;

Ability to register and maintain credit card or automated clearing house (ACH) on file for purchases through the LDP, LSC pickup or delivery and/or Special Order program;

Ability to authorize vendors to place Special Orders on the licensees' behalf directly in LOOP; and

Ability to review and approve or reject Special Orders placed by vendors.

LOOP helps licensees plan purchases around sales to achieve cost savings, and the system instantly shows licensees how much is saved on each order.