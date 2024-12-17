Update Your Pennsylvania Insurance License Information

Obtain a letter of clearance from the current resident state. If the home state does not provide clearance letters, we must be able to verify on the national producer database (PDB) that your resident license is still current and in good standing or has been terminated within the past 90 days.

Apply online for a PA resident producer license within 90 days of clearing from the previous resident state in order to waive the exam requirement.

Submit your fingerprints at an IdentoGO center in PA. You must register online prior to fingerprint submission or by telephone at 844-321-2101. Use service code 1KGBGJ which is assigned to the Insurance Department.