Update Your Pennsylvania Insurance License Information

Update or Maintain Your Producer/Agent License
Submit changes online.
If you are unable to submit the change online, use a paper form.
Note: If the state in which you live and/or work is changing, you will not be able to process the change online.
Obtain a letter of clearance from the current resident state. If the home state does not provide clearance letters, we must be able to verify on the national producer database (PDB) that your resident license is still current and in good standing or has been terminated within the past 90 days.
Apply online for a PA resident producer license within 90 days of clearing from the previous resident state in order to waive the exam requirement.
Submit your fingerprints at an IdentoGO center in PA. You must register online prior to fingerprint submission or by telephone at 844-321-2101. Use service code 1KGBGJ which is assigned to the Insurance Department.
First, contact your new home state and confirm what the requirements are to be licensed in their state.
If you will need to terminate your resident producer license, please complete and submit the letter of clearance request form.
Be advised that you have a property right to your Pennsylvania insurance license. If you inactivate the license, you will be giving up your property right to it and must start over as a brand-new applicant should you decide to become licensed as an insurance licensee
in Pennsylvania in the future.
You may allow the license to expire by not renewing it. The non-renewal of your license will result in an inactivation reason of “Failure to Renew” which is not a derogatory cancellation reason and will not generate an administrative action by the Department.
If early surrender of a license is still required, please complete and submit the letter of clearance or voluntary surrender request form.
File the Fictitious or Business Entity Name Approval Form.
Please note that this form is utilized only for approval of a fictitious or business entity name by the PA Insurance Department. The PA Department of State has its own independent process for registering fictitious or business names.
Please contact the PA DOS at ra-corps@pa.gov or (717) 787-1057.
Visit www.dos.pa.gov for information.
If you wish to do business under any other name besides your legal name (not including a corporation, limited liability company or partnership which requires a separate agency license), you must add a DBA to your license using Business As Name Form.
If you wish to receive a complete license history (including active and inactive information on your license record), you must submit a written request via email.
If you wish to obtain a real-time license history showing active company appointments, license type(s) held and effective date, lines of authority held, etc., you may request this information on Sircon’s website.
- Click on “Check Producer Status with a State.”
- Next to Status Inquiry, select either “Individual” or “Firm.”
- Enter the required information and click “Submit.”
Please Note: There is currently a nominal service fee charged to obtain this information.
This information is available on a CD of currently licensed individuals and firms (agencies) for the following license types (resident and non-resident):
- Insurance producer
- Limited lines insurance producer
- Limited lines travel producer
- Title agent
- Surplus lines producer
- Public adjuster
- Motor vehicle physical damage appraiser
- Exchange assister
- Viatical settlement broker
The information included on the CD are the licensees’ name, license number, license type, lines of authority held (if applicable), license issue date, license expiration date and mailing address. Phone numbers and email addresses are not included. The information is raw data only and must be imported into a database such as Microsoft Access.
Do not use a spreadsheet, such as Microsoft Excel, because the file is too large and it will not work. Once the information is imported into the database, it can be sorted according to your preferences.
To obtain this licensees, use the list request form.
Utilize the Add/Remove Designated Licensee Form.
Please Note: All licensed agencies must have at least one designated licensee to be responsible for the agency’s compliance with the insurance laws and regulations.
To add or remove a surplus lines employee affiliation, use the Add/Remove Surplus Lines Affiliation Form.
Please Note: If a surplus lines employee wishes to have a licensed surplus lines agency handle the tax filings on their behalf, the employee must be affiliated with that licensed surplus lines agency for tax filing purposes.
You may send a written request by email.
If there are more than five individuals listed for an agency, the Department will not supply this information by email. Instead, you must request a license history, check your status with a state, and follow the instructions above.
Please Note: The term qualifying active officer is an older term for designated licensee.
Please report any charges or action to the Department within 30 days of being charged with criminal conduct or any administrative action taken against the licensee in another jurisdiction or by another governmental agency.
Refer to Section 678-A (a) and (b) of Act 147 of 2002 for specific documentation requirements.
For existing licensees, you may report this information using the NIPR’s Reporting of Actions (ROA) Attachments Warehouse.
For license applicants who have answered “yes” to any of the application background questions, you may report this information using the NIPR’s Background Questions Supporting Documents (BQSD) Attachments Warehouse.
You can use the Print Your License process. Visit Print Your Existing Pennsylvania Insurance License.
Individuals and Corporations have the ability to print a Letter of Certification to their personal computer immediately.
For a listing of all approved individual continuing education (CE) courses and course providers, please visit Sircon's website.
For issues or questions relating to a license compliance issue, please contact the compliance unit at: ra-in-compliance@pa.gov.
For issues or questions relating to a complaint against a licensee, please contact the Enforcement Division at: ra-in-enforce@pa.gov.
Producer/Agent Licensing Help
You may direct producer/agent licensing questions to us by phone at (717) 787-3840 or email us at ra-in-producer@pa.gov.
Update or Maintain Your Company License
Company Licensing Help
You may direct company licensing questions to us by phone at (717) 787-2735 or ra-in-companylicense@pa.gov.