Report Possible Criminal or Terrorist Activity to the Pennsylvania Criminal Intelligence Center (PaCIC)

Submitting a report

You can send your report by phone at 1-888-292-1919, by email to tips@pa.gov, or the See Send app for Android and iPhone.

What information to send

Use the 5 Ws when submitting a report:

What is happening?

Who is doing it?

Where is it taking place?

When did you observe it?

Why does this activity seem suspicious?

Where your information goes

All reports go to the Pennsylvania Criminal Intelligence Center (PaCIC). Valid concerns are forwarded to local, state, or federal law enforcement for further investigation.