Report Possible Criminal or Terrorist Activity to the Pennsylvania Criminal Intelligence Center (PaCIC)

How to submit your report
There are three ways you can send your information.
Submitting a report
You can send your report by phone at 1-888-292-1919, by email to tips@pa.gov, or the See Send app for Android and iPhone.
What information to send
Use the 5 Ws when submitting a report:
- What is happening?
- Who is doing it?
- Where is it taking place?
- When did you observe it?
- Why does this activity seem suspicious?
Where your information goes
All reports go to the Pennsylvania Criminal Intelligence Center (PaCIC). Valid concerns are forwarded to local, state, or federal law enforcement for further investigation.
How to submit your report
Things that seem out of place may be related to terrorism or crime.
What isn’t considered suspicious activity?
Just because someone’s speech, actions, beliefs, appearance, or way of life is different than yours, that doesn’t make them suspicious. Some activities, taken individually, could be innocent actions.
What is suspicious activity?
People acting differently from what might be expected at a location or an event could be cause for further investigation. Here are just a few examples:
- People in areas normally off-limits to the public
- Someone asking questions about sensitive areas of a property, such as utility or security rooms
- Someone asking unusual questions about an upcoming public event
- Someone attempting to bring unusual packages into a public or industrial area
- Someone that seems like they are trying to conceal their identity
When in doubt, report it
Let law enforcement professionals determine if the activity should be investigated.
Be careful
Don’t risk your safety or the safety of others while gathering information.