    Report Possible Criminal or Terrorist Activity to the Pennsylvania Criminal Intelligence Center (PaCIC)

    If you see something that seems potentially harmful, illegal, or dangerous, let us know. Call 911 to report a crime in progress.

    Report by phone
    Report by email

    How to submit your report

    There are three ways you can send your information.

    Submitting a report

    You can send your report by phone at 1-888-292-1919, by email to tips@pa.gov, or the See Send app for Android and iPhone.

    What information to send

    Use the 5 Ws when submitting a report:

    • What is happening?
    • Who is doing it?
    • Where is it taking place?
    • When did you observe it?
    • Why does this activity seem suspicious?

    Where your information goes

    All reports go to the Pennsylvania Criminal Intelligence Center (PaCIC). Valid concerns are forwarded to local, state, or federal law enforcement for further investigation.

    GET THE APP

    See Something, Send Something

    The See Send app is an online suspicious activity reporting tool for your phone.

    Get the Android app
    Get the iPhone app

    Things that seem out of place may be related to terrorism or crime.

    What isn’t considered suspicious activity?

    Just because someone’s speech, actions, beliefs, appearance, or way of life is different than yours, that doesn’t make them suspicious. Some activities, taken individually, could be innocent actions.

    What is suspicious activity?

    People acting differently from what might be expected at a location or an event could be cause for further investigation. Here are just a few examples:

    • People in areas normally off-limits to the public
    • Someone asking questions about sensitive areas of a property, such as utility or security rooms
    • Someone asking unusual questions about an upcoming public event
    • Someone attempting to bring unusual packages into a public or industrial area
    • Someone that seems like they are trying to conceal their identity

    When in doubt, report it

    Let law enforcement professionals determine if the activity should be investigated.

    Be careful

    Don’t risk your safety or the safety of others while gathering information.

    Send your report

    Choose the method that best suits your needs.

    Report by Phone

    Call toll-free at 1-888-292-1919 to submit a report by phone.

    1-888-292-1919

    Report by email

    Send an email to tips@pa.gov to submit your report.

    pacic@pa.gov

    Report by See Send app

    Download the Android app or the iPhone app to send your report.

    Learn more

