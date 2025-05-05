Report a Pennsylvania Liquor Code Violation

How to Report a Liquor Violation

If you witness a violation, contact us and include details that will assist in the investigation.

What to Include in the Report

Whether you are reporting a violation online or by phone, remember to provide any information, such as:

Name of the business or speakeasy operator

Location: Street address and city

What type of illegal activity is happening

Days of the week or times of days violations are occurring

You don’t have to include your contact information, but if you do, investigators may follow up with you if more details are required.

If you are leaving a message by phone, speak clearly and slowly.

Call our toll-free number 1-800-932-0602 to report a violation.