Request a Death Certificate

Overview
A death certificate is an official document that includes details about someone's death. It's printed on special paper with a seal and used for handling money matters, getting benefits, closing accounts, and more.
There are two types of death certificates:
- With Medical Information: Includes details such as the cause and manner of death. This version is typically needed for life insurance claims and family medical history.
- Without Medical Information: Excludes medical details and is generally used for closing bank and utility accounts, claiming pension benefits, and transferring property titles. Only available for death that occurred after 2019.
Who Can Order a Death Certificate?
People who can request a death certicate include:
- Spouse
- Ex-spouse (with proof of direct interest)
- Parent or step-parent (step-parent needs marriage certificate)
- Sibling or half-sibling
- Child
- Stepchild (with parent's marriage certificate)
- Grandparent or great-grandparent
- Grandchild or great-grandchild
- Power of Attorney
- Attorney or legal representative of the estate (with additional documents)
- Representative of the estate (with proof of direct interest)
- Individual with direct financial interest (with additional documents)
- Government office handling the estate (with a letter from an official)
- Extended family (may additional documents)
What is an Acceptable ID?
When applying for a certificate you must present an unexpired government-issued photo identification at time of application. If you are requesting that the certificate be mailed to you, you must provide a form of government-issued photo identification that also provides proof of address. View forms of acceptable ID.
Ways to Order a Death Certificate
You can order a death certificate online anytime at VitalChek. VitalChek is Pennsylvania's only approved vendor. The cost is $20 for each certificate, payable by credit card, unless you meet the fee waiver requirements for members of the U.S. Armed Forces. When ordering online, you must also pay a $10 service fee.
If you use another online vendor and have issues, you will need to contact them directly for help.
Complete an Application for Death Certificate and bring a form of acceptable ID. Visit the public office page for office locations and hours of operation. The cost for a death certificate is $20 each regardless of the quantity that you order unless you meet the fee waiver requirements for members of the U.S. Armed Forces.
Death Certificate Processing Unit
PO Box 1528
New Castle, PA 16103