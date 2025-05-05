Request a Death Certificate

A death certificate is an official document that includes details about someone's death. It's printed on special paper with a seal and used for handling money matters, getting benefits, closing accounts, and more.

There are two types of death certificates:

With Medical Information: Includes details such as the cause and manner of death. This version is typically needed for life insurance or pension benefit claims, as well as for family medical history.

Without Medical Information: Excludes medical details and is generally used for closing bank and utility accounts or transferring property titles. Only available for death that occurred after 2019.

If you are unsure which type of certificate is needed, please contact the party requesting it.