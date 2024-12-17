Request a Birth Certificate

Need a Birth Certificate for REAL ID?
With the deadline for REAL ID approaching, many people are using their birth certificate to verify their identity. The standard birth certificate format issued by the Department of Health (DOH) satisfies the Proof of Identity requirements to obtain a REAL ID. All birth certificates issued by DOH are certified copies and include the raised/embossed seal required by PennDOT.
You may apply for a birth certificate online, through the mail, or in-person at a Vital Records public office. Note that VitalChek (https://mycertificates.health.pa.gov) is PA’s ONLY authorized vendor for online orders. Using any other online birth certificate fulfillment website could delay receipt of your document and/or cost you additional money.
View the REAL ID and Birth Certificate Frequently Asked Questions.
Overview
A birth certificate is a legal document that shows your birth record. Pennsylvania birth certificates are printed on security paper with a raised seal. You can use it to prove your identity when:
- applying for a passport
- getting a job
- getting a driver's license
- applying for a social security card
- enrolling in school
Need a birth certificate from another state? Visit the National Center for Health Statistics website for more information.
Who Can Order a Birth Certificate?
Eligible applicants include the following:
- Person named on the birth certificate
- Spouse
- Parent or step-parent
- Brother, sister, half-brother, half-sister
- Son or daughter
- Step-son or step-daughter
- Grandparent or great-grandparent
- Grandchild or great-grandchild
- Power of Attorney
- Attorney or legal representative of the person named on the birth certificate
Applicants must be 16 years of age or older for in-person and mail applications.
What is an Acceptable ID?
When applying for a certificate you must present an unexpired government-issued photo identification at time of application. If you are requesting that the certificate be mailed to you, you must provide a form of government-issued photo identification that also provides proof of address. View forms of acceptable ID.
Ways to Order a Birth Certificate
You can order a birth certificate online anytime at VitalChek. VitalChek is Pennsylvania's only approved vendor. The cost is $20 for each certificate, payable by credit card, unless you meet the fee waiver requirements for members of the U.S. Armed Forces. When ordering online, you must also pay a $10 service fee.
If you use another online vendor and have issues, you will need to contact them directly for help.
Complete an Application for Birth Certificate and bring a form of acceptable ID. Visit the public office page for office locations and hours of operation. The cost for a birth certificate is $20 each regardless of the quantity that you order unless you meet the fee waiver requirements for members of the U.S. Armed Forces.
Complete an Application for Birth Certificate and mail it along with a form of acceptable ID to the address listed below. All certificates are mailed using First Class Mail.
Division of Vital Records
Birth Certificate Processing Unit
PO Box 1528
New Castle, PA 16103
The cost for a birth certificate is $20 each regardless of the quantity that you order unless you meet the fee waiver requirements for members of the U.S. Armed Forces. When applying by mail, please submit payment in the form of a check or money order made payable to "VITAL RECORDS". Cash is not accepted.