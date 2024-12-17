Request a Birth Certificate

With the deadline for REAL ID approaching, many people are using their birth certificate to verify their identity. The standard birth certificate format issued by the Department of Health (DOH) satisfies the Proof of Identity requirements to obtain a REAL ID. All birth certificates issued by DOH are certified copies and include the raised/embossed seal required by PennDOT.

You may apply for a birth certificate online, through the mail, or in-person at a Vital Records public office. Note that VitalChek (https://mycertificates.health.pa.gov) is PA’s ONLY authorized vendor for online orders. Using any other online birth certificate fulfillment website could delay receipt of your document and/or cost you additional money.

View the REAL ID and Birth Certificate Frequently Asked Questions.