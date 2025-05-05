Register as a Prescriber or Dispenser in the Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP)

Overview
The Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) is a statewide program for prescribers and dispensers that collects information about controlled substance prescription drugs that are given to patients within Pennsylvania. This does not include veterinarians. The PDMP:
• Helps healthcare professionals make more informed decisions about prescribing and dispensing monitored prescription drugs to their patients.
• Aids in the detection and prevention of fraud, drug abuse, and criminal diversion of controlled substances.
What you need to register
To register with the PDMP system as a prescriber or dispenser, you need:
- Pennsylvania Professional License Number
- National Provider Index (NPI) Number
- Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) Number
Contact us
If you need help with signing up, logging in, or using the system, contact LogiCoy support. Call 844-377-7367 (844-377-PDMP) and press option "1," or email them at papdmp@logicoy.com. They're available for technical assistance 24/7.