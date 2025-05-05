If you are in danger, call 911. If you need to exit this website quickly, click on the ESCAPE button. This button will immediately open a browser window for weather.com and replace your current window with google.com.
    Register as a Prescriber or Dispenser in the Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP)

    The Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) helps doctors and pharmacists keep track of the prescriptions for controlled substances.

    Overview

    The Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) is a statewide program for prescribers and dispensers that collects information about controlled substance prescription drugs that are given to patients within Pennsylvania. This does not include veterinarians. The PDMP:

    • Helps healthcare professionals make more informed decisions about prescribing and dispensing monitored prescription drugs to their patients.

    • Aids in the detection and prevention of fraud, drug abuse, and criminal diversion of controlled substances.

    What you need to register

    To register with the PDMP system as a prescriber or dispenser, you need:

    • Pennsylvania Professional License Number
    • National Provider Index (NPI) Number
    • Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) Number

     

    If you need help with signing up, logging in, or using the system, contact LogiCoy support. Call 844-377-7367 (844-377-PDMP) and press option "1," or email them at papdmp@logicoy.com. They're available for technical assistance 24/7. For non-tech support questions, you can email RA-DH-PDMP@pa.gov.  

