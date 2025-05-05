Register as a Prescriber or Dispenser in the Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP)

The Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) is a statewide program for prescribers and dispensers that collects information about controlled substance prescription drugs that are given to patients within Pennsylvania. This does not include veterinarians. The PDMP:

• Helps healthcare professionals make more informed decisions about prescribing and dispensing monitored prescription drugs to their patients.

• Aids in the detection and prevention of fraud, drug abuse, and criminal diversion of controlled substances.