Events Requiring a Special Activities Permit

Application Deadlines and Important Notes:

Fishing tournaments involving 50 or more boats - October 1 to December 1 of the year prior to the proposed tournament.

to the proposed tournament. All other Event Types - 60 days prior to the date of the event.

A permit is not required for fewer than 10 participants, except for the use of PFBC property.

Any permit issued for a Children’s/Special Population area is valid for a maximum of 60 days.

If stocking, a Notice of Stocking (NOS) must be submitted prior to submitting a Special Activity Permit application.

to submitting a Special Activity Permit application. If stocking, an Interstate Fish Stocking Permission Letter is required for out-of-state fish sources. Send requests to the Executive Director, P.O. Box 67000, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania 17106.

If stocking trout, permit approval is contingent upon the receipt of a PFBC Gill Lice Certificate signed by a recognized certifying official. The procurement and/or use of trout absent a Certificate will void an SAP issued for your event. Call 717-705-7861 if you have questions regarding the Certificate requirement.

A special marine event is an unusual congregation of boats for a specific purpose, including events such as races, regattas, rodeos, demonstrations, exhibitions and marine parades etc. Permits are required for special marine events that have a preplanned schedule, limited duration and not already sanctioned by the United States Coast Guard.

For events taking place at a State Park or Forest – an Activity Agreement request from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) must be submitted at least 90 days prior to your planned activity. View webpage to Request to Hold Group Events and Special Activities in State Parks and Forests.