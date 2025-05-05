Notice of Stocking Overview

Ensuring the health and wellbeing of Pennsylvania's waters and aquatic life is paramount to the mission of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, and we must be proactive in responding to the increasing challenges brought on by aquatic invasive species and threats to fish health.

Since January 1, 2024, any person or group engaged in stocking fish into Commonwealth waters is required to notify the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) by way of Notice of Stocking (NOS).

When is a NOS Needed

Stocking flowing water such as rivers, streams, or creeks on public and private property

Stocking non-flowing water such as lakes, ponds (including farm ponds), or reservoirs on public and private property

When is an NOS unnecessary

Fish baited on a hook for angling purposes

Stocking an ornamental pond constructed as a closed water circulation aesthetic landscape feature with no risk of contacting the surface waters of this Commonwealth and does not include aquaculture facilities, ponds constructed to provide fishing opportunity, or ponds used for the confinement or production of baitfish

Stocking allowed by a triploid grass carp (TGC) permit and reported as directed by that program

Stocking waters contained within a property or premise of a propagation facility licensed under the Pennsylvania Aquaculture Development Law (3 Pa.C.S. §§ 4201-4223)



Separate from an NOS submission, the scenarios outlined below require prior written permission from the Commission. Send requests to the Executive Director, P.O. Box 67000, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania 17106.