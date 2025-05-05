Skip to main content

    Request to Participate in the Farm Show

    The Pennsylvania Farm Show is the biggest indoor event in the country. It shows the different types of farming we have in our state.

    Overview

    The next Pennsylvania Farm Show will take place on Saturday, January 10 through Saturday, January 17, 2026 at the PA Farm Show Complex & Expo Center, 2300 N. Cameron Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
     

    Forms and Registration

    To participate in the Farm Show, there are several ways to register. The form you fill out is based on the event you would like to participate in. 

    General Entry
    For general entry to the farm show, submit an application online by clicking on the button above, or by filling out a General Entry Blank Form

    Family Living
    The Family Living area at the Pennsylvania Farm Show showcases crafts, foods, and more. There are also contests for making treats like apple pie and chocolate cake. 

    To register as a group or family, fill out the Exhibitor Group (Family) Entry Form. You also need to fill out a County of Origin Declaration for your livestock. 

    Livestock
    At the Farm Show, there are six big buildings and three arenas where you can watch over 30 animal contests. You'll see animals like Belgian horses and mini rabbits. There are also fun things to do like watching celebrities milk cows and seeing the Sheep to Shawl contest.

    To participate, you need to complete the Pennsylvania Farm Show Certification and Disclosure Form. This shows that the animals listed didn't get any drugs that were not approved, and you waited long enough after giving the approved medicines.

    Fashions with a Flair
    To participate in the Fashions with a Flair fashion show, you need to fill out the Entry Form and enter your garments in Clothing and Textiles Classes in Division and enter your Clothing and Textiles. 

    Commercial Exhibitors
    Commercial exhibitors who would like to participate in the farm show, will have to fill out a list of forms and sheets here