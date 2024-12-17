Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Department of Banking & Securities

    Request to Join a Virtual Banking and Securities Commission Meeting

    The Banking and Securities Commission holds four public meetings per year. You can attend the meeting virtually. Call or email to request to join our next virtual Banking and Securities Commission meeting. 

    Email Banking & Securities
    Call Banking & Securities

    Overview

    The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Banking and Securities Commission holds four public meetings per year. We publicize the dates of the public meetings each year in The Patriot-News. 

    The 2024 meetings dates are:

    • February 22
    • May 23
    • August 22
    • November 21

    All meetings start at 1pm ET. 

    Please note that all meetings will be recorded. By participating in the meeting, you are giving your consent to be recorded. 

    You can request to attend the meeting virtually by emailing us at ra-bnsecuritiesscan@pa.gov or calling us at 717-787-1471.

    Additional resources:

    Banking and Securities Commission Public Meeting Minutes

    Learn more about the Commission