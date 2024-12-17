Request to Join a Virtual Banking and Securities Commission Meeting

The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Banking and Securities Commission holds four public meetings per year. We publicize the dates of the public meetings each year in The Patriot-News.

The 2024 meetings dates are:

February 22

May 23

August 22

November 21

All meetings start at 1pm ET.

Please note that all meetings will be recorded. By participating in the meeting, you are giving your consent to be recorded.

You can request to attend the meeting virtually by emailing us at ra-bnsecuritiesscan@pa.gov or calling us at 717-787-1471.