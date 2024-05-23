Pay a Vehicle Registration Restoration Fee

You can pay your restoration fee online or by mail. Please see our Vehicle Registration Restoration Fact Sheet for more details and a full overview of the steps.

By Mail

A restoration fee must be paid by check or money order to PennDOT. Place the vehicle’s title number on the check to ensure the fee is correctly applied. You must also include proof of current insurance.

Mail your fee and insurance documentation to:

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation

Bureau of Motor Vehicles

P.O. Box 68674

Harrisburg, PA 17106-8674

Online

To pay your vehicle registration fee online, you need the following information:

First eight numbers of the title number

The last four digits of the Vehicle Identification number (VIN).

Check digits The last two letters in the title are the "Check digits" For personnel vehicles, enter the first two characters of the owner's last name For company vehicles, enter the first two characters of the company's name if they own the vehicle



This information can be found on your vehicle registration card.

Note: You also need to submit proof of current insurance, which can be done online, by email to FRInsurance@pa.gov, by calling 717-412-5300, by faxing it to 717-772-1550, or by mailing it to:

Financial Responsibility Unit

PO Box 68674

Harrisburg, PA 17106