Become a Vehicle Dealer

Any prospective new, used or motorcycle dealer must be licensed through the Pennsylvania Department of State's State Board of Vehicle Dealers, Manufacturers and Salespersons. Applications and instructions for becoming a dealer are available on the Department of State's website.

Then you need to follow the instructions in the Requirements to Become a Dealer. This is how you will get your Dealer Identification Number and dealer plates.



If you want to become a miscellaneous dealer, follow the instructions for Requirements for a Miscellaneous Dealer (PDF). Miscellaneous dealers include:

Repair and towing

Vehicle salvage

Transporter

Financier or collector

Repossessor and watercraft trailer dealers

New, used or motorcycle dealers can get assistance with dealer titles through businesses listed at Online Dealer Title Service Centers.

Vehicle Salvage business can get assistance with salvage certificates at Online Salvage Certificate Service Centers.