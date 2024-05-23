Apply for REAL ID

Beginning May 7, 2025, you must have a REAL ID or another accepted form of ID, like a passport or military ID, to:

Board domestic commercial flights

Enter military bases

Access certain federal facilities requiring ID

You don't have to obtain a REAL ID in Pennsylvania if you don't want to. If you decide not to get a REAL ID, you'll have to use a passport or military ID to fly within the country or enter government buildings after May 7, 2025. If you're not sure whether a REAL ID is right for you, our REAL ID online wizard may be able to help.