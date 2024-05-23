Overview
Beginning May 7, 2025, you must have a REAL ID or another accepted form of ID, like a passport or military ID, to:
- Board domestic commercial flights
- Enter military bases
- Access certain federal facilities requiring ID
You don't have to obtain a REAL ID in Pennsylvania if you don't want to. If you decide not to get a REAL ID, you'll have to use a passport or military ID to fly within the country or enter government buildings after May 7, 2025. If you're not sure whether a REAL ID is right for you, our REAL ID online wizard may be able to help.
Getting your REAL ID
There are two ways you can get your REAL ID:
1. Order your REAL ID online:
- If you are already pre-verified, you can apply online and get your REAL ID in the mail within 15 business days.
NOTE: Ordering REAL ID online is only available to US citizens and is restricted to non-commercial licenses. Non-US citizens and those applying for a REAL ID CDL must apply in person.
2. Get your REAL ID in-person:
- Go to any PennDOT REAL ID center to get your documents verified, and get your REAL ID on the spot.
- Go to any PennDOT Driver License Center to get your documents verified, and get your REAL ID within 15 business days.
Preparing for your REAL ID
Additional resources:
REAL ID Frequently Asked Questions
Pre-Verifying online
If you applied for and received your first Pennsylvania driver's license, learner's permit, or photo ID card after September 1, 2003, PennDOT might already have your REAL ID documents.
To check if PennDOT has your documents, apply for REAL ID pre-verification online.
Once you have completed your REAL ID Online Pre-Verification application, you will receive a response from PennDOT on whether your documents are on file. If PennDOT confirms your documents are on file, you may apply for your REAL ID online, without visiting a driver's license center.
NOTES:
- If your documents are not on file, you will need to apply for a REAL ID in person.
- If you have made any changes to your name, gender designation or birth date that are not reflected on your CURRENT driver’s license/learner’s permit/photo ID card, you are not eligible for online pre-verification and must bring your required REAL ID documentation to a Driver License Center for in-person verification.
Documentation
Documents you will need (US Citizens)
If you are not pre-verified, PennDOT needs to see original or copies of specific documents to issue a REAL ID. You have to bring them to a Driver Licensing Center in person.
Here is a list of documents you will need:
- An original or certified copy of a birth certificate filed with the state office of vital records with a raised/embossed seal — issued by an authorized government agency; OR
- A valid, unexpired U.S. Passport or passport card.
Proof must show your current legal name and full nine (9) digits of your Social Security Number:
- A Social Security card;
- A W-2 form;
- A SSA-1099 form;
- A non-SSA-1099 form; OR
- A pay stub;
- A current, unexpired PA license or ID; OR
- A PA vehicle registration, auto insurance card or utility bill with the same name and address.
- If your proof of identity document (such as your passport) already has your current full legal name, then you do not need to bring any other documentation.
- If your proof of identity document does not have your current full legal name, you will need to bring acceptable documentation of any name change(s), such as:
- Certified marriage certificate issued by the county court where your marriage license was processed
- Court order
- Adoption decree
- Amended, certified birth certificate issued by government Office of Vital Statistics/Records with a raised/embossed seal
Documents you need (Non-US Citizens)
Here is a list of documents you will need to show:
- Unexpired Employment Authorization Card (EAD) issued by DHS; Forms I-766 or Form 1-688B
- Valid, Unexpired Permanent Resident Card I-551 Permanent Resident Card (Green Card) Issued by DHS or INS
- Unexpired foreign passport with an unexpired U.S. visa affixed, and an I-94 indicating temporary evidence of permanent residence
- Some non-U.S. citizens might have to show different documents. Visit our proof of identity and residency page to learn more about these additional documents for non-U.S. citizens
When applying for a REAL ID, you need to show your original social security card. If you don't have a social security number, you must show the original SSA ineligibility letter. If you need a replacement card, you can get one for free from the Social Security Administration. Use this tool to find an office close to you.
You will need to provide two documents to prove you live in Pennsylvania:
- Current, unexpired PA driver's license or photo ID card;
- PA vehicle registration card;
- Auto insurance card;
- A computer-generated utility bill showing your name and address;
- A W-2 form;
- Tax records; OR
- Lease agreements or mortgage documents
Costs and Expiration Information for CDL Holders
For non-commercial drivers, renewing with REAL ID is automatic. But for commercial drivers, there are two choices:
1. Renew your CDL when you get REAL ID.
- Pay a one-time fee of $30 plus the renewal fee.
- Your first REAL ID CDL will be valid for the remaining time on your current one, plus four more years.
- After it expires, you'll renew every four years without extra fees for REAL ID.
2. Get a duplicate CDL with REAL ID.
- Pay $30 plus a duplicate fee (currently $31.50).
- The expiration matches your current CDL.
Note: Transportation Worker Identification Credentials, or TWIC Cards , are on TSA's list acceptable identification to board a domestic flight. If you have a TWIC card, that will be acceptable ID for boarding a domestic flight after May 7, 2025.
Expiration Information for Non-US Citizens
The expiration date of your first REAL ID depends on your immigration status.
For Permanent Residents:
- Pay a one-time fee of $30, plus renewal fees.
- Your first REAL ID will be valid for your current license time plus four more years.
- After it expires, you renew every four years without extra fees for REAL ID.
For Temporary Status:
- Your first REAL ID expires when your immigration documentation does.
- Pay $30 plus a duplicate fee (currently $30.50), or renewal fee based on your status.