To change a name on your driver's license or ID, visit a Driver License Center and bring the completed form.

For a birth name, bring your state-issued birth certificate with a raised seal. If your name changed by permission of the court, you must present a Certified Copy of the Court Order. To use your spouse's surname, present your marriage certificate. For any other name, you must present your Social Security Card and two sources issued in that name, like tax records, passport, voter registration, selective service card, any form of photo ID issued by a government agency, banking records, or baptism certificate.

Note: Original documents must be presented, such as a court order, marriage certificate, or divorce decrees. Also, non-U.S. Citizens need primary source ID documents reflecting the new name, like their most recently issued Department of Homeland Security immigration document(s). Passports, visas, or marriage certificates won't work.