Renew a Driver's License

Are You In Need of REAL ID?
Beginning May 7, 2025, Pennsylvanians will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license, photo ID card, or another form of federally-acceptable identification (such as a valid passport or military ID) to board a domestic commercial flight or enter a federal building or military installation that requires ID.
If you're looking obtain a REAL ID, please click here for general REAL ID information.
To find a nearby location to verify and enroll in REAL ID, please click here.
Renew your license online
If there are no corrections or changes, other than a change of address, you can renew your driver's license online.
Upon completing your driver's license/photo ID renewal online, you will receive a camera card in the mail within 14 days. When you receive your camera card take it to your local PennDOT Photo License Center to obtain your new product.
In-person and by mail application process
-
1
You will receive an invitation to renew, but you can also download the renewal form
Receive an Invitation to Renew (DL60A/DL60R) or download Form DL-143 (PDF).
-
2
Return the completed form and the applicable fee to PennDOT
Return completed application with a check or money order made payable to PennDOT in the amount indicated on the form. Checks, money orders and/or credit/debit cards are accepted, but cash cannot be accepted. You can make checks or money orders payable to PennDOT for the appropriate fee.
-
3
Get your camera card
A camera card will be mailed to you, and you should receive it within seven to ten working days after the form is processed.
-
4
Go to a photo license center
After getting your camera card, go to any photo license center with your ID. There, you can get your new driver's license. You might have to confirm the last four digits of your social security number.
Notes
- If you have not reconciled an outstanding sanction(s) in another state(s), PennDOT is unable to issue you any driver's license product. For more information, please see the National Driver Register Fact Sheet.
- Demand for photo services peaks at the start and end of each month. So, wait times are shorter on other days.
- PennDOT uses advanced facial recognition for photo ID renewals.
Acceptable forms of ID
- Pennsylvania Driver's License or Photo ID Card
- Documents: Passport, Passport Card, Citizenship or Naturalization or Weapons Permit
- Photographic ID: Military, Bank, Employee, School or Out-of-State License; or
- Non-Photo: We may be able to serve you when providing a Voter's Registration, Medicare Card, PA Learner's Permit or Temporary Driver's License or Vehicle Registration.