Renew a Driver's License

Beginning May 7, 2025, Pennsylvanians will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license, photo ID card, or another form of federally-acceptable identification (such as a valid passport or military ID) to board a domestic commercial flight or enter a federal building or military installation that requires ID.



If you're looking obtain a REAL ID, please click here for general REAL ID information.



To find a nearby location to verify and enroll in REAL ID, please click here.