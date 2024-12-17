Apply for REAL ID Pre-Verification

Benefits of pre-verification
If pre-verification determines that your documents are on file, you can order your REAL ID online and have it mailed to you. This means you do not have to visit a Driver License Center in-person. Within 15 business days of submitting the pre-verification form, PennDOT will inform you if your required documents are on file to order a REAL ID online.
Eligibility
You can apply for pre-verification if:
- You got your first PA license, permit, or ID after September 2003.
- Your personal information matches PennDOT records.
- Your name, date of birth, and gender have not changed since your last ID was issued.
If you have changed any of the above details, you must go in-person to get a REAL ID. You must bring all required REAL ID documents for in-person verification. Non-U.S. citizens and those requesting a REAL ID CDL must also apply in person.
Process
-
1
Submit the pre-verification form
Complete the verification form online or mail. If you provide an email address, you will receive an email confirming receipt of your application.
-
2
PennDOT staff will review your submission
Pre-verification is a manual process completed by PennDOT staff. Staff will determine if your required documents are on file. This process can take up to 15 business days.
-
3
You will receive an email or letter from PennDOT
We will contact you to inform you of whether your information is on file to request a REAL ID online.
-
4
Once approved, order your REAL ID online
If your application for pre-verification is approved, you can order your REAL ID online.
Apply now
Not sure if REAL ID is right for you?
Use our guide to determine if REAL ID is the right choice for your unique needs.
Frequently asked questions
Visit our REAL ID FAQ page for more information.
If you cannot submit your pre-verification form online or by mail, there are other options to get your REAL ID.
- Call the PennDOT customer call center: 717-412-5300
- Visit a PennDOT in-person
- REAL ID Centers issue REAL IDs at the time of service
- Driver License Centers verify your documents and mail you a REAL ID within 15 days
- Contact a PennDOT Online Messenger, third-party businesses that can help you apply.
To get your REAL ID, you will need to apply through the standard process. This means visiting a REAL ID center or Driver’s License Center to get your ID. To get a REAL ID, you will need to bring these documents with you.