Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    REAL ID

    Apply for REAL ID Pre-Verification

    If you received your first Pennsylvania driver’s license, learner’s permit, or photo ID card after September 2003, PennDOT may already have your required REAL ID documents on file. If your documents are on file, you can order your REAL ID online. Pre-verification is an optional step to determine if you can order a REAL ID online without visiting a Driver License Center.

    Apply for pre-verification online
    Print and mail your pre-verification form

    Benefits of pre-verification

    If pre-verification determines that your documents are on file, you can order your REAL ID online and have it mailed to you. This means you do not have to visit a Driver License Center in-person. Within 15 business days of submitting the pre-verification form, PennDOT will inform you if your required documents are on file to order a REAL ID online.

    Eligibility

    You can apply for pre-verification if:

    • You got your first PA license, permit, or ID after September 2003.
    • Your personal information matches PennDOT records.
    • Your name, date of birth, and gender have not changed since your last ID was issued.

    If you have changed any of the above details, you must go in-person to get a REAL ID. You must bring all required REAL ID documents for in-person verification. Non-U.S. citizens and those requesting a REAL ID CDL must also apply in person.

    Get your REAL ID in-person

    Process

    1. 1

      Submit the pre-verification form

      Complete the verification form online or mail. If you provide an email address, you will receive an email confirming receipt of your application.

    2. 2

      PennDOT staff will review your submission

      Pre-verification is a manual process completed by PennDOT staff. Staff will determine if your required documents are on file. This process can take up to 15 business days.

    3. 3

      You will receive an email or letter from PennDOT

      We will contact you to inform you of whether your information is on file to request a REAL ID online.

    4. 4

      Once approved, order your REAL ID online

      If your application for pre-verification is approved, you can order your REAL ID online.

    Apply now

    Online

    Complete the online pre-verification form.

    Apply online

    By mail

    You can print this form and mail it to:

    Bureau of Driver Licensing
    REAL ID Processing
    P.O. Box 68683,
    Harrisburg, PA 17106-8683

    Download the PDF form

    Not sure if REAL ID is right for you?

    Use our guide to determine if REAL ID is the right choice for your unique needs.

    Take the quiz

    Frequently asked questions

    Visit our REAL ID FAQ page for more information. 

    If you cannot submit your pre-verification form online or by mail, there are other options to get your REAL ID.

    To get your REAL ID, you will need to apply through the standard process. This means visiting a REAL ID center or Driver’s License Center to get your ID. To get a REAL ID, you will need to bring these documents with you.

    Learn more about applying for REAL ID