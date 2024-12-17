Apply for REAL ID Pre-Verification

Benefits of pre-verification

If pre-verification determines that your documents are on file, you can order your REAL ID online and have it mailed to you. This means you do not have to visit a Driver License Center in-person. Within 15 business days of submitting the pre-verification form, PennDOT will inform you if your required documents are on file to order a REAL ID online.

Eligibility

You can apply for pre-verification if:

You got your first PA license, permit, or ID after September 2003.

Your personal information matches PennDOT records.

Your name, date of birth, and gender have not changed since your last ID was issued.

If you have changed any of the above details, you must go in-person to get a REAL ID. You must bring all required REAL ID documents for in-person verification. Non-U.S. citizens and those requesting a REAL ID CDL must also apply in person.