Apply for REAL ID

Cost

One-time $30 REAL ID fee

Standard renewal fees apply (e.g., a non-commercial driver’s license renewal is $39.50)

For example, if requesting a REAL ID and license renewal while renewing your license, you’ll need to pay a total of $69.50 (the $30 REAL ID fee plus the $39.50 standard non-commercial license renewal fee).

After your REAL ID expires, you can renew every four years without extra fees for REAL ID.