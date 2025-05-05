Apply for REAL ID

Do you need a REAL ID?
REAL ID is optional. If you already have a valid U.S. passport, military ID, or another federally approved form of ID, you do not need a REAL ID.
What you need to apply
Required documents
To get a REAL ID, you must provide:
Provide one of the following documents:
- U.S. birth certificate with a raised seal, issued by a government agency (not a hospital or souvenir certificate)
- Valid, unexpired U.S. passport or passport card
- Certificate of U.S. Citizenship (Form N-560 or N-561)
- Consular Report of Birth Abroad (Form FS-240, DS-1350, or FS-545)
- Certificate of Naturalization (Form N-550 or N-570)
- Unexpired Employment Authorization Card (Form I-766 or I-688B)
- Valid, unexpired Permanent Resident Card (Green Card) (Form I-551)
- Unexpired foreign passport with a valid U.S. visa and I-94 form showing permanent residence
Provide one of the following documents:
- Social Security card
- W-2 form
- SSA-1099 form
- Non-SSA-1099 form
- Pay stub with full Social Security number
Your name on this document must match your proof of identity, and your document must show all nine (9) digits of your Social Security number.
You need two documents showing your Pennsylvania address. Acceptable documents include:
- Current PA driver’s license or photo ID
- PA vehicle registration card
- Auto insurance card
- Utility bill with your name and address
- W-2 form/pay stub
- Tax records
- Lease agreement or mortgage document
Some applicants may already have their documents on file. Check if you qualify for pre-verification before applying.
Additional requirements based on your situation
- Name or date of birth changes: Requires legal proof such as a marriage certificate or court order.
- Non-U.S. citizens: Must show valid immigration documents and proof of residency.
Ways to apply
In person
Most applicants will need to go in-person to get a REAL ID.
Get your REAL ID the same day
REAL ID Centers are the fastest way to get your REAL ID. Your documents will be verified in real-time, and your REAL ID will be issued same day.
Get your REAL ID by mail
Your documents will be verified in person at the Driver License Center, but your REAL ID will be mailed to you. You will receive your REAL ID within 15 days of your visit.
Online
Pre-verify online
You may be able to apply online if you received your first Pennsylvania driver's license, learner’s permit, or photo ID after September 2003. If eligible, you can complete pre-verification and order your REAL ID online. If not, you must visit a center in person.
I'm already pre-verified
If PennDOT has already verified your documents, you can order your REAL ID online. You’ll pay the one-time $30 REAL ID fee plus your standard renewal fee.
Cost
- One-time $30 REAL ID fee
- Standard renewal fees apply (e.g., a non-commercial driver’s license renewal is $39.50)
For example, if requesting a REAL ID and license renewal while renewing your license, you’ll need to pay a total of $69.50 (the $30 REAL ID fee plus the $39.50 standard non-commercial license renewal fee).
After your REAL ID expires, you can renew every four years without extra fees for REAL ID.
Expiration
Your first REAL ID will be valid for your current license term plus four years. For non-U.S. citizens, the expiration of your REAL ID will depend on your immigration status.
Frequently asked questions
Visit our REAL ID FAQ page for more information.
Yes. REAL ID brochures are available in the following languages:
- Arabic
- Bengali
- Cambodian
- French
- German
- Gujarati
- Haitian Creole
- Italian
- Korean
- Mandarin
- Nepalese
- Polish
- Portuguese
- Russian
- Spanish
- Vietnamese
If you speak another language, free language assistance services are available. Call 717-412-5300 to get help. Learn more about language assistance services.
A REAL ID looks like a standard driver's license or identification card but includes a gold star in the top right corner.
Children under 18 do not need a REAL ID when traveling with a companion within the U.S. The companion must have acceptable identification.
Once you have obtained your first REAL ID in Pennsylvania, all future driver's license renewals will automatically be REAL ID-compliant unless you choose to opt out. There are no additional fees beyond the standard renewal fee, and no additional documents are required. You can renew online, by mail, or in person.
You can update your information when applying for your REAL ID. If you need to change your address later, follow the same process as updating a standard driver’s license.
No, you must bring your documents in person. PennDOT does not accept online uploads for security reasons. Any website claiming otherwise is fraudulent. If your documents are already on file, you may apply for pre-verification online. Pre-verification does not require scanning or uploading documents.
No. While REAL ID has additional federal security requirements, non-REAL ID licenses are produced using the same security features.