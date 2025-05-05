Skip to main content

    Search for Job Candidates through PA CareerLink®

    PA CareerLink® is a resource specifically designed to match employers with qualified, local candidates.

    Personalized business services

    PA CareerLink® connects registered employers with qualified job applicants. To register for an account with PA CareerLink®, you'll need your Federal Employer Identification Number (FEIN).

    Registered employers have access to resources and support for their business or organization. As a registered employer, you can:

    • Create a job posting
    • Connect with qualified candidates
    • Access detailed information about job applicants
    • Sort and filter job applicant demographics to manage job referral lists.
    PA CAREERLINK®

    Register your company. Search for qualified, local candidates. 

    If you're looking for resources or support for your business or organization, you can register your company on PA CareerLink. All you'll need is your FEIN number to get started.

    Resources and Support

    Employer Resources

    Job Market Data

    The Center for Workforce Information and Analysis provides the latest Pennsylvania labor market and workforce statistics.

    Apprenticeship and Job Training resources

    PA CareerLink® provides more information about how your employees can benefit from a registered apprenticeship program.

    Employer policies and procedures

    Find more information about workers' compensation compliance and reporting, construction code services, labor management services, and workforce information.

    Contact PA CareerLink®

    Find your local office

    Use the interactive map to locate, and contact, your local PA CareerLink office.

    Use the interactive map to contact your local office.

