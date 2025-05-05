Request Help from the Bureau of Blindness and Visual Services

About Blindness and Visual Services
The Bureau of Blindness and Visual Services (BBVS) at the Department of Labor & Industry assists Pennsylvanians who are blind or visually impaired gain the skills necessary to live and work independently in their communities. BBVS specializes in services for individuals whose primary disability is vision loss that has impacted functionality at home, in the community, or at their job.
Employment Assistance
BBVS helps individuals prepare for or maintain employment. Services, tailored to each individual's employment goals, include:
- Counseling
- Vocational assessments
- Assistive technology
- Training for independent living skills
- Training for orientation and mobility skills
- Career and college training
- Job placement
Business Setup
The Randolph-Sheppard Business Enterprise Program (BEP) helps individuals who are blind in starting food businesses, from vending routes to cafeterias. BEP also supports other entrepreneurial ventures like product sales or gift shops.
Independent Living
BBVS supports adults in becoming more independent at home and in their communities through counseling, training, and adaptive equipment.
Specialized Services for Adults
Specialized Services for adults assists adults with vision loss in achieving safety and independence within their homes and communities. Services may include vision enhancement services, advocacy, counseling, information and referral, vision rehabilitation therapy, and orientation and mobility services.
Children's Services
BBVS provides services to children with visual impairments such as counseling and guidance, advocacy, independent living skills training, and transition services.
Eligibility for Services
There are three criteria used to establish eligibility for BBVS services:
- Visual eligibility
- Assessment of needs for services
- Residency requirement
Visual eligibility is based on one or more of these factors:
- A corrected visual acuity of 20/70 or greater loss in the better eye
- A visual field loss of 20 degrees or greater
- A diagnosis of a progressive sight threatening disease
- A significant functional limitation from vision loss
Anyone with a visual impairment can apply - BBVS will determine final eligibility.
Assessment of need is determined by analyzing the impediments to employment and/or functional limitations in completing daily living tasks due to vision loss, and what services can be utilized to prepare for, secure or maintain employment and maintain or regain independence in their homes and communities.
The residency requirement states that the applicant must either be a U.S. citizen or lawfully admitted alien and considered a Pennsylvania resident who submits a permanent state of resident in the Commonwealth , or, a migrant worker who is seasonally employed or seeking work in the Commonwealth.
Frequently Asked Questions
- The referral is received, a case file is created and placed on a list for review.
- The referral is assigned to the corresponding program.
- A letter acknowledging the referral is sent to the individual, and information on obtaining an eye report to determine visual eligibility.
- The BBVS staff member assigned to the case file will contact the individual to set up an initial interview.
- The staff member will complete the applications for services, discuss community resources, obtain releases of information for records and discuss potential services, if the customer is determined eligible. This completes the application.
The staff member will then review medical records available at application or request current records from the applicant’s medical providers. Once records are received/reviewed and a disability is confirmed, an eligibility determination will be made.
BBVS can pay for up to $175 for an exam.
BBVS Social Workers work with children and their families to provide the following services as needed:
- Adaptive equipment
- Advocacy for educational services
- Low vision services
- Rehabilitation Teaching
- Counseling and guidance
- Community Orientation and Mobility instruction
- Children’s summer programs
- Transition services (assisting the student with transition from school to post-secondary education or employment by coordinating with BBVS VRC)
Contact Us
BBVS operates throughout Pennsylvania and is here to help you.
You can sign up for services two ways:
- Use the BBVS Office Directory to find a district office near you - refer yourself at at your convenience through the PA CareerLink®.
- BBVS staff can also assist in applying for services by setting up an appointment in your community or your home.
For general questions or more information, email OVR.