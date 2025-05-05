Request Help from the Bureau of Blindness and Visual Services

The Bureau of Blindness and Visual Services (BBVS) at the Department of Labor & Industry assists Pennsylvanians who are blind or visually impaired gain the skills necessary to live and work independently in their communities. BBVS specializes in services for individuals whose primary disability is vision loss that has impacted functionality at home, in the community, or at their job.

BBVS offers support for individuals with visual impairments.

Employment Assistance

BBVS helps individuals prepare for or maintain employment. Services, tailored to each individual's employment goals, include:

Counseling

Vocational assessments

Assistive technology

Training for independent living skills

Training for orientation and mobility skills

Career and college training

Job placement

Business Setup

The Randolph-Sheppard Business Enterprise Program (BEP) helps individuals who are blind in starting food businesses, from vending routes to cafeterias. BEP also supports other entrepreneurial ventures like product sales or gift shops.

Independent Living

BBVS supports adults in becoming more independent at home and in their communities through counseling, training, and adaptive equipment.

Specialized Services for Adults

Specialized Services for adults assists adults with vision loss in achieving safety and independence within their homes and communities. Services may include vision enhancement services, advocacy, counseling, information and referral, vision rehabilitation therapy, and orientation and mobility services.

Children's Services

BBVS provides services to children with visual impairments such as counseling and guidance, advocacy, independent living skills training, and transition services.