Transition from Nursing to Community Care with the Nursing Home Transition (NHT) Program

The NHT Program was developed to assist and empower consumers who want to move from a nursing facility back to a home of their choice in the community.

When given a choice, an overwhelming number of people say they want to age in place in their homes rather than in institutions. Yet, in publicly funded programs, the bias has always been toward institutional care. NHT provides the opportunity for individuals and their families or caregivers to be fully informed of all long-term services and supports options, including the full range of available home and community-based services (HCBS).

Through the NHT program, individuals can receive the guidance and support they need to make informed choices about their long-term services and supports. The program assists individuals in moving out of institutions and eliminates barriers in service systems so that individuals receive services and supports in settings of their choice.

Preserving Existing Housing

If you still have appropriate housing to return to and expect to be able to be discharged from the nursing facility within 180 days, you may be eligible to set aside some of your income to use towards upkeep of your housing through the Home Maintenance Deduction. Eligibility for the Home Maintenance Deduction is determined by the County Assistance Office. The nursing facility social worker can assist you in the application process.

Modifying Existing Housing

Sometimes existing housing is no longer safe or accessible. If you have a home but cannot return to it as-is due to a change in your condition, you may be able to get help with modifying or adapting your home to make it accessible. Many of the Home and Community-Based Waivers include funding for home modifications.

Below are some links to additional information and resources related to home modifications, accessibility adaptations, and assistive technology: