Request Translation Services

DHS is committed to ensuring all individuals needing language translation services have access to the benefits and services provided we provide.

DHS’ Bureau of Equal Opportunity (BEO) is responsible for ensuring compliance of DHS-licensed entities to provide meaningful access to language access services to recipients of benefits or services.

Services Offered

DHS offers interpretation and translation services in various languages. These services, including translation and telephonic interpretation, are available through trusted language service providers.

Customers requesting limited English proficiency (LEP) assistance may need to do so in advance of any public event or meeting implemented by the DHS.

How Much Does It Cost?

Language services are available free of charge.