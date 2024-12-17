Skip to main content

    Request Translation Services

    If your English proficiency is limited, the Department of Human Services (DHS) offers free, equal access to language translation services.

    Request Translation Services via email

    Overview

    DHS is committed to ensuring all individuals needing language translation services have access to the benefits and services provided we provide.  

    DHS’ Bureau of Equal Opportunity (BEO) is responsible for ensuring compliance of DHS-licensed entities to provide meaningful access to language access services to recipients of benefits or services.

    Services Offered

    DHS offers interpretation and translation services in various languages. These services, including translation and telephonic interpretation, are available through trusted language service providers.

    Customers requesting limited English proficiency (LEP) assistance may need to do so in advance of any public event or meeting implemented by the DHS.

    How Much Does It Cost?

    Language services are available free of charge.

    Requesting Translation Services

    If you have a need for translation services, please contact the number on the information you received from the Department of Human Services’ office regarding your benefits or services. If you are unable to locate that number or have questions, requests, concerns, or complaints about access to language services, please contact our office.

    Contact BEO

    The Bureau of Equal Opportunity (BEO) is here to make sure everyone, including those with limited English proficiency (LEP), can easily use our services. 

    Individuals in need of language translation services can contact DHS by phone, email, or mail to request service.

    By Phone

    To speak with a BEO staff and request language services, call 717-787-1127.

    Call BEO: 717-787-1127

    By TTD

    Individuals with hearing or speech impairments can contact BEO via TTD: 717-705-7772.

    TTD: 717-705-7772

    By Email

    Individuals wishing to request language services, can send an email to BEO staff at RA-PWBEOAO@pa.gov

    Email BEO: RA-PWBEOAO@pa.gov

    By Mail

    Request by mail can be sent to BEO at the following address: Bureau of Equal Opportunity Health & Human Services Building, Room 225 P.O. Box 2675 Harrisburg, PA 17105

    Bureau of Equal Opportunity