Overview
DHS is committed to ensuring all individuals needing language translation services have access to the benefits and services provided we provide.
DHS’ Bureau of Equal Opportunity (BEO) is responsible for ensuring compliance of DHS-licensed entities to provide meaningful access to language access services to recipients of benefits or services.
Services Offered
DHS offers interpretation and translation services in various languages. These services, including translation and telephonic interpretation, are available through trusted language service providers.
Customers requesting limited English proficiency (LEP) assistance may need to do so in advance of any public event or meeting implemented by the DHS.
How Much Does It Cost?
Language services are available free of charge.
Requesting Translation Services
If you have a need for translation services, please contact the number on the information you received from the Department of Human Services’ office regarding your benefits or services. If you are unable to locate that number or have questions, requests, concerns, or complaints about access to language services, please contact our office.
Contact BEO
The Bureau of Equal Opportunity (BEO) is here to make sure everyone, including those with limited English proficiency (LEP), can easily use our services.
Individuals in need of language translation services can contact DHS by phone, email, or mail to request service.