Obtaining Child Abuse Clearances from Another State

Overview

Pennsylvania keeps kids safe

If you are a:

Employee or volunteer at a child care center or child care home;

Prospective foster or adoptive parent; or,

An individual 18 years of age or older living in a prospective foster or adoptive home

Prospective foster and adoptive parents, or any individual over 18 years of age residing in the home must submit their clearances prior to their approval.

And you have lived outside of Pennsylvania in the last five years, you must obtain child abuse clearances (or their equivalent) from every state where you previously resided.

If the state requires a request directly from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, please complete the appropriate application, including a check or money order to pay the fee, and send it in the mail to:

ChildLine Verification Unit

ATTN: Out of State Background Checks

P.O. Box 8053

Harrisburg, PA 17105

If the state requires the request come directly from the person themselves, please complete the appropriate application, including a check or money order to pay the fee, and send it directly to the address provided by that state.