Get Support After a Rape or Sexual Assault

Overview
Sexual violence occurs any time a person is forced, coerced, and/or manipulated into unwanted sexual activity. Sexual violence may include rape, incest, child sexual assault, ritual abuse, date and acquaintance rape, statutory rape, marital or partner rape, sexual exploitation, sexual contact, sexual harassment, exposure, and voyeurism.
The Pennsylvania Coalition to Advance Respect (PCAR) is here for you. Call now for compassionate, knowledgeable help.
Get Help Now
Learn about the resources available to victims after abuse, neglect, financial exploitation, or other crimes such as domestic violence, sexual assault, simple and aggravated assault, harassment, theft, and homicide.
Find Local Support
If you or a loved one is a victim or a survivor of sexual violence, you can contact your local crisis center for free and confidential crisis counseling and intervention.
In addition to crisis counseling, these centers provide:
- Individual and supportive counseling;
- Hospital, court, and police accompaniment;
- Prevention education within schools and the community; and
- Information and referral services.
A Guide to Victims Assistance
