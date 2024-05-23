Get Suicide or Mental Health Crisis Help (988)

Pennsylvanians have an easier way to connect to behavioral or mental health crisis services. Dialing 988 connects callers directly to the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

The 988 Lifeline provides, free and confidential support over call or text for people in distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Empathetic, trained professionals are here to provide prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones



In 2020, Congress designated the new 988 dialing code to be operated through the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) sees 988 as a first step towards a transformed crisis care system in America.