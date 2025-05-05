Registration in the Victim Notification Program is voluntary.

If you enroll in the Department of Human Services’ (DHS) Victim Notification Program, you will be notified of your offender's transfer, discharge, or unplanned departure from a state hospital.

No information about you or your enrollment will be disclosed to the offender or anyone other than criminal justice officials without your written consent.

Enrollment in the program may occur in several ways:

If an offender is hospitalized, the local district attorney or victim notification coordinator will notify you and help you complete the enrollment form.

If the offender is hospitalized while under sentence in a jail or prison, the correctional agency will tell you where the person was admitted and will provide you with the link to access the enrollment form online. If you do not have web access, you can ask the correctional agency to send you the form.

If the offender was hospitalized before 1994, you may call or write the victim notification coordinator at the admitting hospital to enroll.

You will be enrolled until the offender is released from jail or prison.