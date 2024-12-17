LIFE gives you more than a doctor; it gives you your own LIFE care team.

LIFE is a nursing facility and Community HealthChoices alternative that helps older Pennsylvanians live independently in their communities while still receiving the services and supports they need so they can experience a better quality of life.

LIFE, known nationally as the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) is a joint Medicare/Medicaid managed care program that provides health and support services to qualified older Pennsylvanians who face health challenges that could threaten their continued ability to live independently in the community.

Your LIFE care team works together to develop a personalized care plan just for you, doing so initially in consultation with your current doctors and your family. Then, this LIFE care team participates in the personalized care plan’s implementation, oversees how well it works, and makes any adjustments your plan may need as your health and needs change.

