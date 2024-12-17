About LIFE
LIFE gives you more than a doctor; it gives you your own LIFE care team.
LIFE is a nursing facility and Community HealthChoices alternative that helps older Pennsylvanians live independently in their communities while still receiving the services and supports they need so they can experience a better quality of life.
LIFE, known nationally as the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) is a joint Medicare/Medicaid managed care program that provides health and support services to qualified older Pennsylvanians who face health challenges that could threaten their continued ability to live independently in the community.
Your LIFE care team works together to develop a personalized care plan just for you, doing so initially in consultation with your current doctors and your family. Then, this LIFE care team participates in the personalized care plan’s implementation, oversees how well it works, and makes any adjustments your plan may need as your health and needs change.
LIFE Services
LIFE's comprehensive, all-inclusive package of medical and supportive services, includes, but is not limited to:
- Adult Day Health Services
- Audiology Services
- Dental Services
- Emergency Care
- End of Life Services
- Hospital and Nursing Facility Services
- In-home Supportive Care
- Lab and X-ray Services
- Meals
- Medical and Non-medical Transportation
- Medical Specialists
- Optometry Services and Eyeglasses
- Nursing and Medical Coverage 24/7
- Nursing Care
- Personal Care
- Pharmaceuticals
- Physical, Speech and Occupational Therapies
- Primary Medical Care
- Recreational and Socialization Activities
- Social Services
- Specialized Medical Equipment
Eligibility Requirements
To be eligible for LIFE, you must:
- Be age 55 or older
- Meet the level of care needs for a skilled nursing facility or a special rehabilitation facility
- Meet the financial requirements as determined by your local County Assistance Office or be able to privately pay
- Reside in an area served by a LIFE provider
- Be able to be safely served in the community as determined by a LIFE provider
If you are eligible for Medicaid or are dually eligible for Medicaid and Medicare, you may pay nothing for LIFE services.
Application Process
To apply, you need to call a LIFE Provider in your area.
Pennsylvania’s Independent Enrollment Broker (IEB) and your local LIFE Provider will work together to assist you with the application process. There is no wrong door, but to start the application process immediately you should call the IEB at 1-877-550-4227.
If you need additional assistance, call the PA CHC Helpline at 1-844-824-3655 (TTY 1-833-254-0690).
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes. If you are eligible for Medicare and Medicaid LIFE, pays for your prescription drugs. That means you:
- Don’t need a separate drug plan, like a Medicare Part D plan
- Pay no premiums for prescription drug coverage
- Make no co-pays
- Have no annual deductibles
- Receive your prescriptions at the day center or can have them delivered to your home, without charge, and they come specially packaged for easy access and with clear instructions
LIFE even offers reminders of when and how to take your medicine, if you need help.
Your doctor may or may not be in your LIFE care team.
You will work closely with your LIFE care team every step of the way.
Every LIFE member is served by a team of health care and personal care professionals. Depending on your needs, your LIFE care team could consist of:
- A primary care physician and other medical professionals and specialists, as needed
- nurses
- Social workers
- Behavioral, physical, occupational, recreational, cognitive, and speech therapists
- others, as needed
LIFE and Community HealthChoices are two choices for managing your long-term services and supports needs while you live in the community. LIFE is the voluntary managed care program that has existed in Pennsylvania for 20 years. LIFE uses local providers to pay for, manage, coordinate, and provide all your care and service needs.
If you are currently enrolled in a LIFE program, you do not need to do anything and your services will continue to be provided by your LIFE provider, not through Community HealthChoices.