Become a Foster Parent

Overview

Thousands of children in Pennsylvania need foster parents to help them grow and thrive.

Most children are in foster care for a short time, with many returning to their family of origin. A foster home can be an important haven by keeping children safe, helping them cope with their emotions, and helping to prepare them for the eventual return to their family.

Foster parenting requires special people who are willing to take children in quickly and without hesitation, knowing that the situation is temporary. Foster parents provide stability to children in crisis and step in to provide care when a child’s home is no longer a safe place for them to live.

Although most foster children are returned to their biological family, if such a return is not in the best interest of the child, a court may order that the parents' rights are terminated, and the child be placed for adoption. Should that happen, foster parents should play a key role in a child's transition to an adoptive family, or they may consider adopting the child into their own home.