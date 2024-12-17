Overview
BCCPT provides full health coverage for people under the age of 65 through Medicaid.
You can receive health coverage if you are screened and diagnosed with breast cancer, cervical cancer, or a precancerous condition of the breast or cervix.
Services provided include, but are not limited to:
- Doctor or clinic visits;
- Lab tests and X-rays;
- Prescriptions;
- Hospital visits, including surgery;
- Home health agency services;
- Medical supplies and equipment; and,
- Emergency care
Eligibility
To be eligible for BCCPT coverage, you must meet the following eligibility requirements.
- Be screened and diagnosed with breast cancer, cervical cancer, or a precancerous condition of the breast or cervix
- Be uninsured or have no creditable health insurance
- Be under age 65
- Be a U.S. citizen or eligible non-citizen
- Be a Pennsylvania resident
- Provide or apply for a social security number (unless an exception is met)
There are no income or resource limits for BCCPT. Because there are no income or resource limits, you may not qualify for other Medicaid programs, but may qualify for BCCPT.
If you qualify for this coverage, you can receive free healthcare, including healthcare for medical needs unrelated to a breast or cervical cancer diagnosis, throughout the course of your treatment.
Applying for BCCPT
Getting Started
To start the application for BCCPT, you must first be screened and diagnosed for breast cancer, cervical cancer, or a precancerous condition of the breast or cervix.
You can be screened and diagnosed either through a Pennsylvania Breast & Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program (PA-BCCEDP) provider or through a medical provider not part of the PA-BCCEDP. PA-BCCEDP is a screening program that is administered by the Department of Health with funding they receive from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The income limit to qualify for screening through PA-BCCEDP is 250% of the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines.
Your provider will need to complete the BCCPT application with you and send to the PA-BCCEDP Community Health Coordinator’s Case Management Team for review. After the Community Health Coordinator reviews the application, they send it to your local county assistance office for an eligibility determination.
Be sure to sign and date your application.
Your healthcare provider will need to fill out parts of the application, too.
Either you or your healthcare provider should submit your application by fax, email, or mail. The fax number and addresses are on the application.
A team will review your application and it will be sent to your local County Assistance Office (CAO).
The CAO will contact you once your application has been reviewed and will tell you whether your application has been approved or not.
Other Resources
The Pennsylvania Breast & Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program (PA-BCCEDP) is administered by the Department of Health (DOH)
The PA-BCCEDP program provides free:
- Mammograms
- Clinical breast and pelvic exams
- Pap tests
- Follow-up diagnostic tests for an abnormal screening result
PA-BCCEDP is available to women ages 40 to 64 for breast services and 21 to 64 for cervical services. PA-BCCEDP imposes a 250 percent income limit based upon the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines, which are updated annually. Non-participating providers can refer individuals to the PA-BCCEDP website or call 1-800-215-7494.
Learn more about the PA-BCCEDP by visiting the BCCEDP page on the DOH website.
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, men can qualify for BCCPT.
No. BCCPT does not have any income or resource limits.
No. Medicare is considered creditable coverage.
Yes, you can still apply. We will check if your health insurance is considered creditable coverage.
Contact
Find out if you're eligible.
To see if you qualify, call: 1-800-215-7494