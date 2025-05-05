Eligibility

To be eligible for BCCPT coverage, you must meet the following eligibility requirements:

Be screened and diagnosed with breast cancer, cervical cancer, or a precancerous condition of the breast or cervix

Be uninsured or have no creditable health insurance

Be under age 65

Be a U.S. citizen or eligible non-citizen

Be a Pennsylvania resident

Provide or apply for a social security number (unless an exception is met)

There are no income or resource limits for BCCPT. Because there are no income or resource limits, you may not qualify for other Medicaid programs, but may qualify for BCCPT.

If you qualify for this coverage, you can receive free healthcare, including healthcare for medical needs unrelated to a breast or cervical cancer diagnosis, throughout the course of your treatment.