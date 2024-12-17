Apply for an FBI Criminal History Background Check 

Register for a Fingerprinting Appointment

You can register for an appointment to be fingerprinted two ways — online or by phone. You can also walk in to an Indentogo location without an appointment, but this may lead to long wait times.

What You Will Need to Register

Service Code

When you register, you will be required to provide a service code. DHS volunteer service code include all volunteer services and are titled "DHS" because they are a Department of Human Services Child Protective Services Law (CPSL) requirement.

If you need assistance in determining the appropriate service code, please email the Office of Children, Youth, and Families (OCYF).

Forms of Identification

You will be required to present one acceptable form of identification when applying for a fingerprint clearance.

For minors requiring a background check

If a minor applicant does not have acceptable identification at the time of their fingerprinting appointment, they must present:

The Pennsylvania Photo ID Waiver for Minors form and a valid form of ID listed in the waiver, which includes:

Original or certified copy of a birth certificate issued from a U.S. state, U.S. territory, the District of Columbia, or a Canadian province

Original or certified copy of a U.S Department of State Certification of Birth Abroad issued to U.S citizens born abroad (Form FS‐240, DS‐1350, or FS‐545)

Original or certified copy of court order with name and date of birth indicating an official change of name and/or gender from a U.S. state, U.S. territory, the District of Columbia, or Canadian providence or

Social Security Card

Payment Process

You are required to pay for fingerprinting at the time of service. If an employer is paying, an authorization code must be provided. If you do not have an authorization code, you will be required to pay out of pocket.

IDEMIA Payment Option

IDEMIA offers employers the option to pay for digital fingerprinting services using an No Charge Authorization Code (NCAC) Agreement. Interested employers must go to the IdentoGo website to find, complete, and submit the Idemia NCAC Agreement. This agreement is backed by a credit card, which must be provided at time of account setup. The account must be established prior to sending applicants to the fingerprint site.