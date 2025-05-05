Apply for a Water Obstruction and Encroachment Joint Permit (Chapter 105)

Overview
DEP's Permit Application Consulting Tool (PACT) helps applicants find which permits may apply. This tool also helps applicants set up pre-application meetings with the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).
This page includes DEP Joint Water Permit guidance for Chapter 105 Water Obstruction and Encroachment Joint Permit applications. Activities which are regulated under Chapter 105 can be organized into different categories, but the Joint Permit Application, also known as an individual permit, applies to activities which are not eligible under other permitting mechanisms. This application includes both Small Project and Standard application types which use the same forms.
See the individual permit application instructions.
Review the other information on this permit application and the regulations.
How to Apply
Permit Application Consulting Tool (PACT)
DEP has the Permit Application Consulting Tool (PACT). The tool helps applicants find which DEP permits and regulations may apply. It also helps to set up pre-application meetings with DEP.
How to Submit Water Obstruction and Encroachment Joint Permit Applications
1. Review Application Materials:
- Look at and review the application forms and instructions.
2. Review Guidance Materials and Online Educational Resources:
- Review Technical Guidance Documents
- Review other publications, materials and resources, including the Federal Pennsylvania State Programmatic General Permit.
- Review or take any online educational trainings or webinars that are applicable to the application on DEP’s Clean Water Academy.
3. Draft Application Forms, Documents and Attachments:
- Complete or begin to complete the application materials and forms.
4. Contact DEP for Pre-application Meeting:
- It is recommended that you contact DEP to discuss the application and schedule a pre-application meeting.
5. Complete/Revise Application as Needed:
- Once a pre-application meeting is held, complete the application forms materials and documents.
6. Submit Application:
You can submit Water Obstruction and Encroachment Joint Permit Applications for Chapter 105 one of two ways:
- DEP Public Upload with Electronic Payment System (Public Upload)
- The Public Upload with Electronic Payment System allows users to upload the application and registration forms directly to DEP for submission.
- All submitters must know the correct DEP office the form must be submitted to and select the correct submission form. The best organized list of forms can be found on the Forms, Publications, and Guidance webpage. All forms on eLibrary are still used. More information can be found on the Public Uploads page
- Traditional Mail
- While not the preferred submission method, traditional mail-in submissions are still accepted by DEP offices. Applications and authorizations are submitted on forms provided by the Department using the forms available on eLibrary. The best organized list of forms can be found on the Forms, Publications, and Guidance webpage. Mail-in submissions are the least efficient method for review and communication.
Contact and Where to Send Applications
If you have any questions or need help, you can find contact information on our website: Water Obstruction and Encroachments.
Regional Offices: All other water obstruction and encroachment joint permit application submissions not covered by other DEP offices or programs are reviewed by either DEP’s Regional Offices or a Delegated County Conservation District.
Mining and Oil and Gas: Applications and submissions involving a mining operation or regulated by DEP’s Oil and Gas Program are reviewed by DEP’s Mining Program or Oil and Gas Program respectively. If you are uncertain if this applies, contact these programs.
Dams and Flood Protection Projects: Projects which are part of a state regulated dam are reviewed by DEP’s Dam Safety Program. Projects which are part of a state owned flood control project are reviewed by DEP’s Flood Protection Program. If you are uncertain if this applies, contact these programs.
Regional Permit Coordination Office: Projects involving 3 or more counties and 2 or more regions, or which involve Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Interstate Natural Gas Act Projects re reviewed by DEP’s Regional Permit Coordination Office. If you are uncertain if this applies, contact the Regional permit Coordination Office.