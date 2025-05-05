Apply for a Water Obstruction and Encroachment Joint Permit (Chapter 105)

DEP's Permit Application Consulting Tool (PACT) helps applicants find which permits may apply. This tool also helps applicants set up pre-application meetings with the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).

This page includes DEP Joint Water Permit guidance for Chapter 105 Water Obstruction and Encroachment Joint Permit applications. Activities which are regulated under Chapter 105 can be organized into different categories, but the Joint Permit Application, also known as an individual permit, applies to activities which are not eligible under other permitting mechanisms. This application includes both Small Project and Standard application types which use the same forms.

See the individual permit application instructions.

Review the other information on this permit application and the regulations.