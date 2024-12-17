Track an environmental permit application

Overview
The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) protects Pennsylvania's air, land, and water. This work includes overseeing a system of environmental permits.
You can follow the progress of new DEP permit applications with the permit tracker. With this tool, you can:
- Search by authorization ID or keyword.
- Filter by county, program area, permit type, application type, status, and submission date.
- View application status, details, and estimated processing time.
- Find contact information for your reviewer.
About environmental permitting
There are hundreds of types of DEP permits. Some activities require more than one DEP permit.
Distinct program areas manage these permit processes. These include:
- Air quality.
- Clean water.
- Environmental cleanup & brownfields.
- Mining.
- Oil & gas.
- Radiation protection.
- Safe drinking water.
- Waste management.
- Waterways engineering & wetlands.
To learn more about each program and its permits, review that program's webpages within DEP.
Applying for a DEP permit
Before you start
Contact the DEP regional or mining office for your county. They'll help you figure out which permits you need. They also have permit coordinators to assist with projects that require multiple permits.
Submit your application
DEP accepts applications and supplemental materials online or by mail.
For more information, visit DEP's page about submission methods.
Track your application
Once DEP accepts your application for review, it will appear in the permit tracker. You'll get an email with your application details and a link to the tracker.
You can also search the permit tracker for your application.
Your permit detail page will display your application's status and estimated processing time. As your application moves through review, you'll also see a log of completion dates for each step.
Note: DEP may contact you during the review. It's important to respond. DEP may need more information to continue processing your application. If so, review will be on hold until they have the information they need.
DEP will let you know when they've made a final decision. Your permit detail page will include the decision. For issued permits, you'll also see an issued date and expiration date.
Review process definitions
DEP approvals are formally called authorizations. DEP authorizations may include:
- Permits.
- Plans.
- Licenses.
- Registrations.
- Certifications.
- Other types of approval.
When DEP accepts an application for review, they assign an authorization ID. DEP and applicants can use the ID to track their application.
During the completeness review, DEP checks for the required:
- Signatures.
- Filing fees.
- Notary seals.
- Maps.
- Application forms.
This ensures that applications contain all the needed forms and information. DEP will tell the applicant whether their application:
- Has been accepted for technical review.
- Has minor deficiencies. DEP will identify these deficiencies.
- Is being returned for severe deficiencies.
Applicants have one opportunity to correct any deficiencies during this review.
The technical review takes place after the application passes completeness review. Technical reviews include:
- Assessing the proposal's environmental impacts.
- Checking that engineering proposals are complete, clear, and sound.
- Evaluating conformance with statues and regulations.
- Analyzing comments from the public.
After the technical review, DEP makes a final decision. This may include consideration of reviews from other agencies.
If DEP finds technical problems in the application, they'll send a deficiency letter. This letter outlines the issues that must be corrected. The letter includes a citation for a statute or regulation for each deficiency. The applicant must respond to move forward in the process.
If an applicant's response to the first deficiency letter doesn't meet requirements, DEP may send a second letter. This letter is called a pre-denial letter.
This is the applicant's last opportunity to correct deficiencies. If the applicant's response is insufficient, DEP will deny the application.
Appealing a permit decision
Once DEP makes a final decision, the applicant or the public may appeal the decision. You must file an appeal with the Environmental Hearing Board (EHB) within 30 days. Visit the EHB's website to learn about appealing a decision.