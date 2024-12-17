Track an environmental permit application

Before you start

Contact the DEP regional or mining office for your county. They'll help you figure out which permits you need. They also have permit coordinators to assist with projects that require multiple permits.

Submit your application

DEP accepts applications and supplemental materials online or by mail.

For more information, visit DEP's page about submission methods.

Track your application

Once DEP accepts your application for review, it will appear in the permit tracker. You'll get an email with your application details and a link to the tracker.

You can also search the permit tracker for your application.

Your permit detail page will display your application's status and estimated processing time. As your application moves through review, you'll also see a log of completion dates for each step.

Note: DEP may contact you during the review. It's important to respond. DEP may need more information to continue processing your application. If so, review will be on hold until they have the information they need.

DEP will let you know when they've made a final decision. Your permit detail page will include the decision. For issued permits, you'll also see an issued date and expiration date.