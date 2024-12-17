Skip to main content

    Department of Environmental Protection

    Renew Department of Environmental Protection Storage Tank Installer/Inspector Certification

    After you have registered your DEP storage tank, your certification is valid for three years from the date of issuance. You should begin the renewal process at least two months in advance before your renewal date. 

    Fill out a renewal application

    Overview

    To renew certification, the certified person must apply to DEP two to four months before their expiration date.

    Applications are available online or by contacting the Storage Tank Program's Central Office.

    How to Renew a DPE Storage Tank Certification

    Storage Tank Installer/Inspector Certification is valid for three years from the date of issuance.

    To renew certification, the certified person must submit their renewal application to the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) at least two months before their expiration date.

    There are two ways to renew certifications:

    1. Retake the category-specific examination, or
    2. Complete an approved technical training course in the certification category.

    Approved Training Courses

    To renew certification, you must complete either of the above and also take DEP-provided Administrative Training

    The current list of Approved Training Courses (PDF).

    Minimum Experience & Qualifications

    Minimum Experience & Qualifications for Renewal of Certification (PDF)

    Contact Us

    Storage Tank Program

    You can contact the Storage Tank Program at:

