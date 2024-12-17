Renew Department of Environmental Protection Storage Tank Installer/Inspector Certification

Overview
Storage Tank Installer/Inspector Certification is valid for three years from the date of issuance.
To renew certification, the certified person must apply to DEP two to four months before their expiration date.
Applications are available online or by contacting the Storage Tank Program's Central Office.
Additional Resources
How to Renew a DPE Storage Tank Certification
There are two ways to renew certifications:
- Retake the category-specific examination, or
- Complete an approved technical training course in the certification category.
Approved Training Courses
To renew certification, you must complete either of the above and also take DEP-provided Administrative Training.
The current list of Approved Training Courses (PDF).
Minimum Experience & Qualifications
Minimum Experience & Qualifications for Renewal of Certification (PDF)