Apply for a Noncommunity Water Systems (NCWS) Permit

You need permission from the DEP before building or changing a public water system.

A water system can apply for permission if it gets its water from underground and only needs simple treatments, like bleach or UV light, to make it safe.

Send your application to the right office at least 60 business days before you plan to use the water system.

If your system needs special treatment for things like nitrates or E. coli, you must also fill out an Application for Public Water Supply Permit(s).