Apply for a Noncommunity Water Systems (NCWS) Permit

Overview
You need permission from the DEP before building or changing a public water system.
A water system can apply for permission if it gets its water from underground and only needs simple treatments, like bleach or UV light, to make it safe.
Send your application to the right office at least 60 business days before you plan to use the water system.
If your system needs special treatment for things like nitrates or E. coli, you must also fill out an Application for Public Water Supply Permit(s).
How to apply
To complete the NCWS application, you need to provide a few things:
1. Application Fee: $50.00
2. Site Map: This should show:
- Property lines
- Buildings
- Well sites
- Treatment system location
- Water lines
- Sewer lines
- Septic tanks or other disposal systems
3. Treatment System Schematic: This should include:
- All water sources
- All treatment systems
- Locations for monitoring water quality
4. Equipment Information: Details about equipment and materials used, like pump specifications and safety certifications.
5. Erosion and Sedimentation Control Plan: If needed, this plan helps manage soil and water.
6. Sampling Results: If there’s a new water source, you need to include results from testing it.
If you’re transferring ownership of the water system, you also need to fill out a Transfer Application. This is only for systems that already have approvals and won’t be making any changes. Submit this application at least 30 days before you plan to start using the system.
Note: You can find instructions for filling out the NCWS Application in DEP’s e-library. Only fill out the parts that apply to your project. It’s a good idea to have someone who knows about water systems help you with the application. This can help make sure everything is correct and speed up the approval process.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
A new NCWS or one that is changing its system can use the NCWS Application if it gets water from a drilled well and only needs simple treatments, like bleach or UV light.
If the water system doesn’t meet these rules (like if it has too many nitrates or E. coli), it must use a Permit Application instead.
After an NCWS gets a permit for treatment, any changes to the system also need to be submitted as a permit application.
No, you should wait to submit your application until after the well is drilled and tested to see if any extra treatment is needed. However, you should contact the Department before drilling the well so they can do a site survey with you and your well driller.
Your application should include any new or changed water sources, treatments, and storage (and distribution, if needed).
You can use the Responsibilities of Applicants site and the NCWSA Tutorials site to find details on how to get approval of a new source at a noncommunity water system.
This type of well might be okay, but it must follow the building rules in DEP’s Public Water Supply Manual.
If you want to use a well that is already cased and grouted, check the "Responsibilities of Applicants" site and look for the section called "New Source Approval: New Well or Existing Well with Documentation of Grouted Well Casing."
If you want to use a well but don’t have proof that it’s cased and grouted, go to the same site and find the section called "New Source Approval: Existing Well in Absence of Documentation of Grouted Well Casing."
There’s also extra information for professional geologists on the site for PA-Licensed PGs.
There are two ways to determine if well construction details are available:
- Contact the Pennsylvania Geological Survey and ask if they have a Water Well Completion Report for the well on your property.
- Contact the well driller who constructed your well and ask if they have a well record on file.
Consult the Responsibilities of Applicants site for further information on this topic.
Module 1 has a form called the Well Construction Demonstration Datasheet for Existing Wells. You can use this form if you want to use a well but don’t have details about how it was built.
Keep in mind that this option might cost more than just drilling a new well and getting rid of the old one. You will need a Pennsylvania-Licensed geologist and special tests to see if the well is cased and grouted, but those tests might not always give clear results.
For more information, check the Responsibilities of Applicants site and look for the section called "New Source Approval: Existing Well in Absence of Documentation of Grouted Well Casing." There’s also extra information for professional geologists on the PA-Licensed PGs site.
If an NCWS is filling out the NCWS Application, they should complete the NCWS Application form (3940-FM-BSDW0568) and include any modules for new or changed things, like water sources, treatments, chemical systems, pumps, or storage that were not approved before.
If it’s a new NCWS, they also need to submit the module for the distribution system.
An NCWS should submit their application at least 60 business days before they plan to start using the system. They need to quickly provide any extra information if there are issues with their application.
An NCWS that does not hold a public water supply permit and is transferring ownership must submit the NCWS Transfer Application (3940-FM-BSDW0570). An NCWS that holds a valid public water supply permit and has changed ownership must submit Application for Transfer of Public Water Supply Permit(s) (3900-PM-BSDW0040).
If you are replacing equipment with the same kind, you don’t need approval. But if you get new equipment, it should be just like the old one and have NSF certification if it will touch drinking water.
- Here are some examples of replacements that are not the same kind:
- Changing a 30 gpm 2 HP fixed speed pump to a 50 gpm 5 HP variable speed pump (even if it can pump at 30 gpm) is NOT the same kind.
- Replacing a 30-gallon ENCOM Tank Co. contact tank with a 40-gallon ENCOM Tank Co. contact tank is NOT the same kind.
- Replacing a Dunder Mifflin Pumps variable speed pump that is NSF certified with a Raccoon City Pump Co. pump that is not NSF certified is NOT the same kind.
If you have questions about replacements, contact your sanitarian at the regional or district office for help.
It depends on the type of application you are submitting.
For an NCWS using groundwater from a drilled well that only needs simple treatments like bleach or UV light, you need to fill out the NCWS application. A Professional Engineer does not have to sign this application. A Professional Geologist only needs to sign it if you want to use a well without proof that it’s cased and grouted.
If the NCWS doesn’t meet the requirements (like if it has high levels of nitrates or E. coli), you must submit a permit application. This application must be signed by a licensed Professional Engineer from Pennsylvania.
Yes, UV lights used for disinfection must be NSF 55, Class A certified. Class A UV systems have alarms and shutoff features to make sure they can disinfect the water properly. Class B systems or those without certification cannot be used in public water systems. This is important to ensure the NCWS provides properly disinfected water.
Contact us
For questions, call your local DEP regional or district office.
Or contact:
Department of Environmental Protection
Bureau of Safe Drinking Water
Permits Division
P.O. Box 8467
Harrisburg, PA 17105-8467
Fax: (717) 772-5630
Phone: (717) 787-9633