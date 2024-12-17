Skip to main content

    Department of Environmental Protection

    Air Quality Operating Permits

    General Information

    Please note that in addition to the completion of an operating permit application, the following items must also be submitted:

    • A completed Compliance Review Form
    • Copy and Proof of County/Municipal notifications
    • The payment of appropriate fees according to the Fees Schedule

    Applications are to be submitted to the appropriate DEP Regional Offices or uploaded through the OnBase Electronic Forms Upload tool. Contact the Allegheny County Health Department or Philadelphia Air Management Services air programs for permits in those counties.

    Documents and Forms

    The annual Compliance Certification Form is facility specific and can be obtained by contacting the appropriate DEP Regional Office.

    Additional Information