Air Quality Operating Permits

General Information
Please note that in addition to the completion of an operating permit application, the following items must also be submitted:
- A completed Compliance Review Form
- Copy and Proof of County/Municipal notifications
- The payment of appropriate fees according to the Fees Schedule
Applications are to be submitted to the appropriate DEP Regional Offices or uploaded through the OnBase Electronic Forms Upload tool. Contact the Allegheny County Health Department or Philadelphia Air Management Services air programs for permits in those counties.
Documents and Forms
- Title V Operating Permit (2700-PM-BAQ0010)
- State-Only Operating Permit (2700-PM-BAQ0013)
- Operating Permit Modification (2700-PM-BAQ0027)
- Administrative Amendment (2700-PM-BAQ0020)
- Change of Ownership (2700-PM-BAQ0011)
- Compliance Review (2700-PM-AQ0004)
- Compliance Review Supplemental (2700-PM-AQ0005)
- Air Quality Fees Schedule (2700-PM-BAQ0030A-E)
The annual Compliance Certification Form is facility specific and can be obtained by contacting the appropriate DEP Regional Office.
- Air Quality Permit Exemptions (275-2101-003)
- Request for Determination (RFD)
Additional Information
- Facilities are able to pay Air Quality Annual Operating Permit Maintenance Fees online through DEP’s Quick Pay system or the ePermitting application on Greenport. Please visit the Air Quality Fee Payment Instructions site for more information.
- The following EPA links provide guidance and information necessary to deal with Compliance Assurance Monitoring (CAM) requirements.
- EPA's Approval of Pennsylvania's Operating Permit and Plan Approval Programs under Sections 110 and 112 (PDF)
Published in the Federal Register July 30, 1996.
- 2018 EPA Evaluation of Region III and VI Title V Permitting Program (PDF)
Approximately every five years, US EPA evaluates DEP’s administration of the Title V permitting program by visiting several regional offices.
