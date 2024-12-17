Skip to main content

    Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs

    Request Voluntary Self-Exclusion from Gambling Activities

    Self-exclusion programs help individuals affected by problem gambling distance themselves from the temptation of gambling. 

    Self-exclusion enrollment and removal
    Self-exclusion guides

    Overview

    Self-exclusion allows these individuals to voluntarily ban themselves from casinos, internet-based gambling, video gaming terminals and fantasy sports wagering. 

    Individuals who enroll in self-exclusion are prohibited from collecting any winnings, recovering any losses or accepting complimentary gifts or services or any other thing of value from a licensee or operator.

    Types of self-exclusion

    Self-exclusion guidance

    Whether you are ready to self-exclude, or remove yourself from self-exclusion, please take time to read the guides below for important instruction before signing into the self-exclusion site.

    Helpline

    If you or a loved one is struggling with a gambling problem, Pennsylvania's gambling helpline is free, confidential, and available 24/7/365.

    Contact

    You may also enroll by scheduling an appointment at a Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) office or by visiting a PGCB office located in a licensed facility. To schedule an appointment, contact the PGCB's Office of Compulsive and Problem Gambling by phone or email.

    Call

    Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, Office of Compulsive and Problem Gambling

    717-346-8300

    Email

    Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, Office of Compulsive and Problem Gambling

    problemgambling@pa.gov