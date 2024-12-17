Request Voluntary Self-Exclusion from Gambling Activities

Overview
Self-exclusion allows these individuals to voluntarily ban themselves from casinos, internet-based gambling, video gaming terminals and fantasy sports wagering.
Individuals who enroll in self-exclusion are prohibited from collecting any winnings, recovering any losses or accepting complimentary gifts or services or any other thing of value from a licensee or operator.
Types of self-exclusion
-
Casinos You can request to be self-excluded from legalized gaming activities within casinos and offsite venues, such as off-track betting establishments.
-
Interactive gambling You can request to be self-excluded from online gambling activities.
-
Interactive gambling self-imposed limits Self-imposed limits are now available to online gamblers through each iGaming website.
-
Video gaming terminals You can request to be self-excluded from participating in legalized gaming activities at video gaming terminals.
-
Fantasy contests You can request to be self-excluded from participating in fantasy sports gambling activities.
Self-exclusion guidance
Helpline
If you or a loved one is struggling with a gambling problem, Pennsylvania's gambling helpline is free, confidential, and available 24/7/365.
Contact
You may also enroll by scheduling an appointment at a Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) office or by visiting a PGCB office located in a licensed facility. To schedule an appointment, contact the PGCB's Office of Compulsive and Problem Gambling by phone or email.