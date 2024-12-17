Report Drug and Alcohol Program Data

The Pennsylvania Web Infrastructure for Treatment Services (PA WITS) is used by single county authories (SCAs) and treatment providers to collect substance use disorder (SUD) data across Pennsylvania to assist the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) in meeting their primary objective of reporting Treatment Episode Data Set (TEDS) to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) as required by the federal block grant.



In addition to the data collection for these federal reporting requirements, WITS is also used to help DDAP collect additional clinical and case management data as described in DDAP’s Case Management and Clinical Services Manual.

