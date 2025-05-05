Apply to be a Problem Gambling Services Provider

To qualify to provide Problem Gambling Services funded through DDAP, an applicant must meet one of the following qualification categories:

Qualified Trained Counselor

Qualified Trained Case Manager

Qualified Service Entity that employs at least one of the following: Qualified Trained Counselor Qualified Trained Case Manager Authorized Counselor Authorized Case Manager

that employs at least one of the following:

A Qualified Service Entity may include:

A facility licensed by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services to provide mental health treatment services

A facility licensed by DDAP to provide substance use disorder treatment services

A Single County Authority that has entered into a grant agreement with DDAP

An agency that provides counseling for compulsive and problem gambling

Sole practitioners must meet the applicable Qualified Trained Counselor and/or Qualified Trained Case Manager requirements. Agencies and other Qualified Service Entities may qualify through eligible Qualified Trained or Authorized staff.

Outpatient gambling treatment qualifications

Providers applying to deliver outpatient gambling treatment services must meet DDAP’s applicable qualifications for the applicant type and service category.

A provider may qualify to provide outpatient gambling treatment as a Qualified Trained Counselor or as a Qualified Service Entity that employs at least one eligible counselor, which may include a Qualified Trained Counselor or an Authorized Counselor.

A Qualified Trained Counselor must be licensed in Pennsylvania as a physician, psychologist, social worker, marriage and family therapist, behavior specialist, or professional counselor.

A Qualified Trained Counselor must also meet at least one of the following gambling-specific training or certification requirements:

Certificate of Competency in Problem Gambling from the Pennsylvania Certification Board

International Certified Gambling Counselor Level I or II from the International Problem Gambling and Gaming Certification Organization

Progress toward International Certified Gambling Counselor Level I or II with at least 30 hours of gambling-specific training approved by the International Problem Gambling and Gaming Certification Organization

Certification as an Addiction Specialist with a specialization in Gambling Addiction issued by the American Academy of Health Care Providers in the Addictive Disorders

An Authorized Counselor may also provide outpatient gambling treatment services when employed by a Qualified Service Entity and when the individual meets DDAP’s credential and training requirements.

Sole practitioners applying to provide outpatient gambling treatment services must meet the Qualified Trained Counselor requirements listed in the application materials.

Gambling case management qualifications

Providers applying to deliver gambling case management services must meet DDAP’s applicable qualifications for the applicant type and service category.

A provider may qualify to provide gambling case management as a Qualified Trained Case Manager or as a Qualified Service Entity that employs at least one eligible case manager, which may include a Qualified Trained Case Manager or an Authorized Case Manager.

A Qualified Trained Case Manager must be licensed in Pennsylvania as a physician, psychologist, social worker, marriage and family therapist, behavior specialist, or professional counselor.

A Qualified Trained Case Manager must also complete at least 30 hours of gambling-specific training approved by the International Problem Gambling and Gaming Certification Organization.

An Authorized Case Manager may also provide gambling case management services when employed by a Qualified Service Entity and when the individual meets DDAP’s credential and training requirements.

Case managers must complete DDAP-approved trainings in:

Problem gambling motivational interviewing

Problem gambling and finances

Problem gambling case management

Sole practitioners applying to provide case management services must meet the Qualified Trained Case Manager requirements and the additional case management training requirements listed in the application materials.