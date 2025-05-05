Apply to be a Problem Gambling Services Provider

Overview
Pennsylvania continues to expand services for residents affected by problem or compulsive gambling, including family members and significant others. DDAP offers an Invitation to Qualify (ITQ) contract opportunity for eligible providers to deliver Compulsive Problem Gambling Treatment and Intervention Services.
The contract includes two core service categories:
- Gambling Outpatient Treatment
- Gambling Case Management
Outpatient treatment and case management are separate and distinct services. Applicants should apply for the service type or types they are qualified to provide.
DDAP reimburses approved, authorized services provided to Pennsylvania residents in accordance with contract requirements.
Eligibility Requirements
To qualify to provide Problem Gambling Services funded through DDAP, an applicant must meet one of the following qualification categories:
- Qualified Trained Counselor
- Qualified Trained Case Manager
- Qualified Service Entity that employs at least one of the following:
- Qualified Trained Counselor
- Qualified Trained Case Manager
- Authorized Counselor
- Authorized Case Manager
A Qualified Service Entity may include:
- A facility licensed by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services to provide mental health treatment services
- A facility licensed by DDAP to provide substance use disorder treatment services
- A Single County Authority that has entered into a grant agreement with DDAP
- An agency that provides counseling for compulsive and problem gambling
Sole practitioners must meet the applicable Qualified Trained Counselor and/or Qualified Trained Case Manager requirements. Agencies and other Qualified Service Entities may qualify through eligible Qualified Trained or Authorized staff.
Outpatient gambling treatment qualifications
Providers applying to deliver outpatient gambling treatment services must meet DDAP’s applicable qualifications for the applicant type and service category.
A provider may qualify to provide outpatient gambling treatment as a Qualified Trained Counselor or as a Qualified Service Entity that employs at least one eligible counselor, which may include a Qualified Trained Counselor or an Authorized Counselor.
A Qualified Trained Counselor must be licensed in Pennsylvania as a physician, psychologist, social worker, marriage and family therapist, behavior specialist, or professional counselor.
A Qualified Trained Counselor must also meet at least one of the following gambling-specific training or certification requirements:
- Certificate of Competency in Problem Gambling from the Pennsylvania Certification Board
- International Certified Gambling Counselor Level I or II from the International Problem Gambling and Gaming Certification Organization
- Progress toward International Certified Gambling Counselor Level I or II with at least 30 hours of gambling-specific training approved by the International Problem Gambling and Gaming Certification Organization
- Certification as an Addiction Specialist with a specialization in Gambling Addiction issued by the American Academy of Health Care Providers in the Addictive Disorders
An Authorized Counselor may also provide outpatient gambling treatment services when employed by a Qualified Service Entity and when the individual meets DDAP’s credential and training requirements.
Sole practitioners applying to provide outpatient gambling treatment services must meet the Qualified Trained Counselor requirements listed in the application materials.
Gambling case management qualifications
Providers applying to deliver gambling case management services must meet DDAP’s applicable qualifications for the applicant type and service category.
A provider may qualify to provide gambling case management as a Qualified Trained Case Manager or as a Qualified Service Entity that employs at least one eligible case manager, which may include a Qualified Trained Case Manager or an Authorized Case Manager.
A Qualified Trained Case Manager must be licensed in Pennsylvania as a physician, psychologist, social worker, marriage and family therapist, behavior specialist, or professional counselor.
A Qualified Trained Case Manager must also complete at least 30 hours of gambling-specific training approved by the International Problem Gambling and Gaming Certification Organization.
An Authorized Case Manager may also provide gambling case management services when employed by a Qualified Service Entity and when the individual meets DDAP’s credential and training requirements.
Case managers must complete DDAP-approved trainings in:
- Problem gambling motivational interviewing
- Problem gambling and finances
- Problem gambling case management
Sole practitioners applying to provide case management services must meet the Qualified Trained Case Manager requirements and the additional case management training requirements listed in the application materials.
Application Process
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1
Confirm your eligibility
- Review the eligibility requirements on this page to determine whether you may qualify to provide outpatient gambling treatment services, gambling case management services, or both.
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2
Get your PA Supplier Vendor Number
- Already have a vendor number? Sign in to the PA Supplier Portal and select Log On in the top right corner to locate it.
- Need a vendor number? Call 877-435-7363 or register through the PA Supplier Portal to obtain one.
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3
Apply through JAGGAER
- Submit an application and required documents through the JAGGAER website for:
- Compulsive Problem Gambling Treatment and Intervention Services (Contract number: 4400033801)
- Select the applicable service category or categories:
- 85121700-ITQ-569
Gambling Outpatient Treatment
Provision of compulsive problem gambling outpatient treatment services to individuals identified in need across the Commonwealth.
- 85120000-ITQ-613
Gambling Case Management
Provision of compulsive problem gambling case management services to individuals identified in need across the Commonwealth.
- 85121700-ITQ-569
- Applicants should submit the appropriate application materials for their provider type:
- Submit an application and required documents through the JAGGAER website for:
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4
Await contract execution
- Applications are reviewed through the Commonwealth procurement process.
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5
Begin providing services
- Once you receive your executed contract, you may begin providing approved Problem Gambling Services in accordance with the service type or types authorized under your contract.
Related Documents
Review the contract documents and application materials before applying.
FAQs
- Reimbursement at $100 per individual outpatient session and $50 per group outpatient session
- Timely reimbursement
- Funding for clients without the ability to pay for their treatment
- Referrals from 1-800-GAMBLER and DDAP’s Get Help Now website
- One-on-one DDAP support
DDAP annually monitors contracted gambling treatment provider for compliance with the provisions in the executed contract. The monitoring process includes onsite or virtual visits depending on the number of clients each provider served in the previous fiscal year.