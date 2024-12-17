Get Overdose Prevention Supplies for Organizations

Overview
The Pennsylvania Overdose Prevention Program, administered by the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP), provides overdose prevention supplies at no cost to organizations (Overdose Prevention Partners or Recognized Entities) for distribution to individuals, groups, and other organizations in their communities.
Through the program, the following supplies are available to support harm reduction efforts across Pennsylvania.
Naloxone is a medicine that can save a life if someone overdoses on drugs like heroin, fentanyl, or painkillers. It helps them start breathing again if they stop because of an overdose.
Naloxone is offered in the following forms:
- Intranasal naloxone (4 mg and 8 mg options): This is a nasal spray administered to reverse opioid overdoses.
- Intramuscular naloxone (0.4 mg/mL single dose vials only): The intramuscular naloxone is given by injection into a muscle or under the skin to reverse opioid overdose.
- Fentanyl test strips: Fentanyl use can be deadly. These strips can detect fentanyl in drugs.
- Xylazine test strips: Xylazine is a sedative used by veterinarians. These test strips can detect xylazine in drugs.
Formulations and brands may change. We do our best to keep all supplies in stock, but specific items might not always be available.
Order overdose prevention supplies for your community
Overdose Prevention Partners, or Recognized Entities (REs), can order naloxone and drug testing strips through the program's Supply Request Form to distribute supplies locally.
If organizations are unable to receive supplies through an existing partner or RE, DDAP may fulfill orders submitted through the request form.
Eligibility
To order supplies, your organization must:
- Have a Pennsylvania address.
- Provide temperature-controlled storage for any naloxone you order.
- Be able to accept deliveries on weekdays.
- Have a record-keeping system and appropriate controls in place for the ordering, receipt, management, and distribution process.
Allowable uses
You must distribute these supplies in Pennsylvania. We provide these supplies to prevent and reverse overdoses.
You may not use test strips for:
- Clinical diagnosis.
- Academic research.
- Criminal investigation, prosecution, or arrest.
- Organization name
- Type of organization
- Organization website URL
- Primary contact information for order updates
- If supplies are intended for an event, event date
- Product type(s), amount, intended distribution time period, and preferred brand, if applicable
- Intranasal naloxone (4 mg)
- Number of cases. Each case contains 12 kits, each kit contains two doses.
- Intranasal naloxone (8 mg)
- Number of cases. Each case contains 12 kits, each kit contains two doses.
- Intramuscular naloxone (0.4 mg/mL single dose vial)
- Number of packages. Minimum of 1,000 single dose vials, or 40 packages, is required by the vendor. Each package contains 25 vials.
- Fentanyl drug testing strips
- Number of boxes. Each box contains 100 testing strips.
- Xylazine drug testing strips
- Number of boxes. 100 testing strips per box or 25 testing strips per box.
- Intranasal naloxone (4 mg)
- Supply distribution and promotion plan
- Shipping address
- Delivery instructions and requirements
If we have questions about your order, we may contact you. Our suppliers may also contact you with questions about delivery or preferences.
Make sure you respond to any questions about your order -- otherwise, we won't be able to send your supplies.
Locate overdose prevention supplies in your community
Organizations, groups, and individuals can access free naloxone and drug testing strips through the Overdose Prevention Program's network of distribution partners.
Select the "Sort & Filter" button to filter by county location, overdose prevention product, distribution method, and availability of training.
Contact your local Overdose Prevention Partner or Recognized Entity to confirm their supply availability.
-
Notification Date
-
-
-
Date Action Taken
-
-
-
Action Taken
-
-
Until
- Notification Date
-
-
- Date Action Taken
-
-
- Action Taken
-
-
Show MoreShow Less
Additional Information
Certificate Action Details
- Other Names
-
-
- Date of Birth
-
-
- Last School of Employment
-
-
- Certificate Type
-
-
- Certification Area
-
-
- Grounds for Discipline
-
-