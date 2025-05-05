Overview
The Governor's Youth Council for Hunting, Fishing & Conservation works with closely with Pennsylvania’s conservation agencies:
- Department of Conservation and Natural Resource
- Pennsylvania Game Commission
- Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission
The council reviews new laws and takes part in activities that support hunting, fishing, and caring for the environment. These activities include events like National Hunting & Fishing Day, the PA Farm Show, the Outdoor Show, mussel stocking, steelhead spawning, elk check stations, and river cleanups.
The council also has traveled to Harrisburg to meet with lawmakers and talk about issues that matter to young people in Pennsylvania. Members have written letters about pending legislation and even helped draft proclamations from the Governor. The council pays back members and their parents or guardians for travel and meal costs that aren’t already covered by the state.
Join the Governor's Youth Council for Hunting, Fishing & Conservation
Applications to serve on the council are accepted year-round.
The council has 20 members from across Pennsylvania.
Benefits include:
- Mentorship by DCNR, Fish and Boat Commission, and Game Commission staff
- Learning about careers in related fields
- Gaining leadership experience and making a difference
- Engaging with younger generations to encourage interest
- Using skills in hunting, fishing, and conservation to assist state agencies
- Developing skills in writing, presenting, policy making, and networking
- Enhancing experience for college applications and resumes
- Opportunities to participate in fishing, conservation and hunting events
A passion for hunting, fishing, or conservation is needed, along with a desire to contribute and work toward sharing skills and knowledge with others, especially the younger generation.
Who can join?
Applicants must be high school students, ages 14 to 18.
Expectations include:
- Attending virtual or in-person business meetings, which are generally held in the evening or in conjunction with an activity.
- Attending in-person events and activities as their schedules permit.
- Participating in discussions of pending legislation related to hunting, fishing, and conservation.
- Having a parent or guardian accompany them on trips and in-person events. Parents and guardians need to complete background checks paid for by the State, as do council members who turn 18 while still serving on the council.
Contact us
If you have questions about the council or how to apply, please contact the department.