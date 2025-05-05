The Governor's Youth Council for Hunting, Fishing & Conservation works with closely with Pennsylvania’s conservation agencies:

Department of Conservation and Natural Resource

Pennsylvania Game Commission

Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission

The council reviews new laws and takes part in activities that support hunting, fishing, and caring for the environment. These activities include events like National Hunting & Fishing Day, the PA Farm Show, the Outdoor Show, mussel stocking, steelhead spawning, elk check stations, and river cleanups.

The council also has traveled to Harrisburg to meet with lawmakers and talk about issues that matter to young people in Pennsylvania. Members have written letters about pending legislation and even helped draft proclamations from the Governor. The council pays back members and their parents or guardians for travel and meal costs that aren’t already covered by the state.