Overview
The NextGen Advisory Council was created by DCNR to offer fresh perspectives on public lands, outdoor recreation, and conservation initiatives in Pennsylvania.
Its mission is to:
- Make outdoor spaces welcoming for all
- Advocate for inclusive and accessible programs
- Build and retain a diverse workforce in conservation
By bringing together high school students to young professionals (up to age 35), the council ensures that younger voices play a role in shaping the future of Pennsylvania’s natural resources.
- Conserve and Protect Natural Resources: Work with the DCNR to ensure Pennsylvania’s public lands and natural resources are preserved and maintained for current and future generations.
- Foster Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: Ensure that diversity, equity, and inclusion are prioritized in all DCNR’s efforts, from land management to community outreach and program development.
- Engage Younger Generations: Provide a platform for the voices of younger Pennsylvanians, particularly those aged 35 and under, to influence the department’s decisions and strategies for recreation, conservation, and stewardship.
- Recruit and Retain a Diverse Workforce: Advocate for the recruitment and retention of a diverse council and workforce within DCNR to reflect the communities it serves and strengthen its overall mission.
- Enhance Communication and Collaboration: Act as a bridge between the DCNR and younger generations, fostering ongoing dialogue and collaboration to improve conservation and recreation efforts across the state.
The DCNR NextGen Advisory Council Projects focus on enhancing participation, diversity, and strategic planning within the organization. Key initiatives include:
- Founding Documents: Establishing mission statements, procedures, and expectations for council members.
- Bureau of Recreation and Conservation Public Participation Guidance Document for Grantees: Providing feedback on the the Public Participation Guide with a focus on engaging younger generation.
- Bureau of Forestry Strategic Plan: Providing feedback to better align strategies with younger generations' interests and perspectives.
- Recruitment and Retention: Redesigning the application and onboarding process to attract and retain members.
Join the NextGen Advisory Council
Applications to serve on the NextGen Advisory Council generally are accepted in July.
The council typically has 20 young, diverse members from across Pennsylvania.
Benefits include:
- Learning about careers in conservation and related fields.
- Accessing outdoor activities in parks, forests, and trails.
- Collaborating with department staff and leaders.
- Gaining leadership experience and making a difference.
- Developing skills in writing, presenting, policy making, and networking.
- Ensuring equitable access to resources for the community.
- Meeting others who share a passion for inclusion in conservation.
No prior experience in conservation or government is needed. A desire to contribute and work toward inclusive conservation and recreation is key.
Who can join?
Priority is given to applicants aged 35 and under, including high school students.
Expectations include:
- Attending quarterly meetings on the third Tuesday of January, April, July, and October. These meetings are virtual, featuring talks from department staff and discussions on projects.
- Joining optional evening meetings for committees and special projects.
- Committing to an initial three-year term, with the option to extend.
Contact us
If you have questions about the council or how to apply, please contact the department.