Apply for State and Regional Partnerships Grants

Overview
Funding is available for partnership projects that help build local, county, regional, and statewide capacity to better develop and manage resources through the creation and implementation of public planning processes.
Eligible applicants include:
- Single municipalities intending to establish multi-municipal partnerships
- Statewide and regional nonprofit recreation, conservation, and greenways organizations
- Regional municipal entities
- Pennsylvania’s 12 state-designated Heritage Areas
Additional Information
Partnership Program Project Types
Convening, education, and training projects foster public engagement in our natural and cultural resources though the provision of forums, training, and education programs.
Example projects include:
- Educational conferences
- Workshops
- Publication development
- Public forums
- Other direct engagements
Special purpose planning projects develop strategic plans through public planning processes.
Example projects include:
- Creation of publicly vetted management action plans
- Economic assessments
- Marketing plans
- Preservation plans
- Special feasibility studies
Implementation projects are non-planning projects that implement recommendations of previously completed plans. Examples include:
- Construction activities
- Public outreach
- Program facilitation
Partners may request mini-grant funding to develop small grant programs that empower grassroots organizations.
Projects should advance priorities identified through previously completed plans and be consistent with the Partnerships Program Guidance Document and mini-grant management process.
Examples of mini-grant programs include:
- Making funds available to implement recommendations of the State Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan
- Conservation landscape work plan
- Heritage Area management action plan
Contact Us
For more information, please contact your Bureau of Recreation and Conservation regional advisor (PDF).