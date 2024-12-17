Skip to main content

    Department of Conservation and Natural Resources

    Apply for State and Regional Partnerships Grants

    Register and complete your grant application online and learn more about partnership grants that advance collaborative multi-municipal or large-landscape recreation, conservation, and heritage projects.

    Complete your application form online

    Overview

    Funding is available for partnership projects that help build local, county, regional, and statewide capacity to better develop and manage resources through the creation and implementation of public planning processes.

    Eligible applicants include:

    • Single municipalities intending to establish multi-municipal partnerships
    • Statewide and regional nonprofit recreation, conservation, and greenways organizations
    • Regional municipal entities
    • Pennsylvania’s 12 state-designated Heritage Areas

    Partnership Program Project Types

    Convening, education, and training projects foster public engagement in our natural and cultural resources though the provision of forums, training, and education programs.

    Example projects include:

    • Educational conferences
    • Workshops
    • Publication development
    • Public forums
    • Other direct engagements

    Special purpose planning projects develop strategic plans through public planning processes.

    Example projects include:

    • Creation of publicly vetted management action plans
    • Economic assessments
    • Marketing plans
    • Preservation plans
    • Special feasibility studies

    Implementation projects are non-planning projects that implement recommendations of previously completed plans. Examples include:

    • Construction activities
    • Public outreach
    • Program facilitation

    Partners may request mini-grant funding to develop small grant programs that empower grassroots organizations.

    Projects should advance priorities identified through previously completed plans and be consistent with the Partnerships Program Guidance Document and mini-grant management process.

    Examples of mini-grant programs include:

    • Making funds available to implement recommendations of the State Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan
    • Conservation landscape work plan
    • Heritage Area management action plan

    Contact Us

    For more information, please contact your Bureau of Recreation and Conservation regional advisor (PDF).