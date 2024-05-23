Apply for an Arts Organizations and Arts Programs Grant

Overview
The Arts Organizations and Arts Programs (AOAP) funding program supports eligible arts organizations and arts programs that have an average annual revenue of more than $200,000 and a history of at least two years of consistent arts programming in Pennsylvania. Organizations must first receive funding through Entry to AOAP and be recommended by PCA to transition into AOAP.
How to apply
- Read the 2025-2026 AOAP guidelines (PDF).
- Check the due dates for grants to determine the current year application deadline.
- Apply through the Electronic Single Application (ESA).
Eligibility requirements
- Be a nonprofit, tax-exempt corporation, or a unit of local governments.
- Note that Pre-K to 12 schools and programs are not eligible. This includes all public, private, parochial, and charter schools, and their booster organizations. (K-12 schools should contact the Arts in Education Program of the PCA for other opportunities).
- Be located in Pennsylvania. Except for nonprofit, tax-exempt corporations acting as fiscal sponsors for an unincorporated group or a Pennsylvania LLC with a not-for-profit purpose. (See application guidelines for further guidance on fiscal sponsorship.)
- Register with the Pennsylvania Bureau of Corporations. This excludes local governments and fiscal sponsors.
- Have a history of at least two years of consistent arts programming in Pennsylvania.
Revenue requirements:
-
Have an annual average arts revenue over $200,000. PCA determines revenue size by a two year average demonstrated by:
- Arts Organization: Form 990-Department of the Treasury-Internal Revenue Service
- Arts Program of Non-Arts Organization: Applicant board approved arts-specific program financial statement.
The program financial statement must detail program revenue and expenses. It must include contributed and earned income, and investment income, if applicable. In-kind is not included.
Do you have questions about AOAP?
- For technical and login questions, contact the DCED egrants help desk:
- Email: egrantshelp@pa.gov
- Phone: 1-833-448-0647
- For questions about content and attachments, contact one of these PCA staff members:
- Ian Rosario
- Email: irosario@pa.gov
- Phone: 717-525-5548
- Amy Gabriele
- Email: agabriele@pa.gov
- Phone: 717-525-5547
- Seth Poppy
- Email: spoppy@pa.gov
- Phone: 717-787-1520
