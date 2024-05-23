Apply for a Folk and Traditional Arts Apprenticeship

Program Overview
Apprenticeship grants provide funding for a one-year partnership between a master artist and a qualified apprentice, in order for them to engage in in-depth learning around the acquition of techniques and artistry as well as the context of the culture.
- Apprenticeship grant amounts are a maximum of $4,000.
- Apprenticeships may may receive a maximum of four grant award.
- Apprenticeship grants are offered annually in both performing or craft traditions.
Resources
How to Apply
- Read the Apprenticeships in Folk and Traditional Arts application guidelines in full, for detailed application instructions.
- Check the due dates for grants to determine the current year application deadline in your county.
- Apply through the PCA partner organization in your county.
What are Folk and Traditional Arts?
Folk and Traditional Arts are artistic traditions characteristic of specific ethnic, religious, linguistic, occupational, or regional groups. Folk and Traditional Arts are typically shaped and shared within families, neighborhoods, and communities.
These arts and traditions are passed down from one generation to another and learned through ongoing participation in community-based activities, and through observation, practice or apprenticeships with elders and masters rather than through classes, books or other means of institutional instruction.
About the Folk and Traditional Arts Partnership
The goals of the Council on the Arts' (PCA) Folk and Traditional Arts Partnership are to investigate, document, present, sustain, and promote the folk and traditional art of Pennsylvania in order to celebrate our diverse heritage.
The Folk and Traditional Arts Partnership is composed of local and regional organizations that form a mutually supportive network and specializes in, or includes, a focus on folk and traditional arts. The Folk and Tradiitional Arts Partners collectively serve 40 PA counties by:
- Promoting the creation and documentation of folk art;
- Engaging the public in understanding the quality, breadth, and diversity of folk and traditional arts across the state;
- Conducting critical discovery fieldwork in under-represented communities; and
- Providing technical assistance for folk and traditional artists through workshops and gatherings.