Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Apply for a Creative Sector Flex Fund Grant

    The Creative Sector Flex Fund (CSFF) is a Council on the Arts grant program designed to address the changing needs of dynamic PA arts organizations with average annual revenue between $10,000 - $200,000. 

    Contact us

    Program Overview

    The Creative Sector Flex Fund (CSFF) is a grant program of Pennsylvania Creative Industries, powered by the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts (PCA), that provides support to eligible applicants that provide consistent, annual levels of artistic programming and/or arts services in Pennsylvania.  

    • Eligible uses of funds are flexible, including the support of applicants' administrative, programmatic, and project-related expenses. 
    • PA Creative Industries' Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts (PPA) administer the Creative Sector Flex Fund across the Commonwealth. 

     

    How to Apply

    2025-2026 Creative Sector Flex Fund Application Guidelines

    Find information regarding statewide Creative Sector Flex Fund application due dates here (PDF)

    2025-2026 Creative Sector Flex Fund Application Guidelines (PDF)
    2025-2026 Creative Sector Flex Fund Application Guidelines for Berks, Lancaster and Schuylkill Counties Only (PDF)