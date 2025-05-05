Apply for a Creative Sector Flex Fund Grant

Program Overview
The Creative Sector Flex Fund (CSFF) is a grant program of Pennsylvania Creative Industries, powered by the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts (PCA), that provides support to eligible applicants that provide consistent, annual levels of artistic programming and/or arts services in Pennsylvania.
- Eligible uses of funds are flexible, including the support of applicants' administrative, programmatic, and project-related expenses.
- PA Creative Industries' Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts (PPA) administer the Creative Sector Flex Fund across the Commonwealth.
- Creative Sector Flex Fund applications are submitted directly to the applicant's PPA Partner organization (PDF).
How to Apply
- Read the Creative Sector Flex Fund application guidelines in full.
- Check the due dates for grants to determine the current year application deadline in your county.
- Apply through the PCA partner organization in your county.