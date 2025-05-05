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    Apply for ​​Senior Community Center Grants - Currently Closed

    The Senior Community Center grant application period for 2025-2026 closed January 9, 2026. 

    2025-2026 SCC Grants are Closed

    2025-2026 Grant Announcement

    In 2025 the Pennsylvania Department of Aging announced $2 million in new competitive grant funding opportunities for Pennsylvania’s Senior Community Centers in fiscal year 2025-2026. 

    Grant Winners Announced

    The Pennsylvania Department of Aging is pleased to announce $2 million in new competitive grant funding opportunities for Pennsylvania’s Senior Community Centers in fiscal year 2025-2026.

    Press Release – 2025-2026 Competitive Grants
    2025-2026 Non-Competitive Grants

    Questions

    Questions or assistance regarding the PDA Senior Community Center Grant Program should be directed to Robert Cherry at rocherry@pa.gov or SCCgrants@pa.gov. You may also call 717-772-2551.

    Non-Competitive

    $1 Million in Non-Competitive Grants Available

    On behalf of Governor Josh Shapiro, the Department of Aging is pleased to announce the 2025-2026 Senior Community Center (SCC) Grant Program has been allocated $1 million to provide non-competitive grant awards to Area Agency on Aging -affiliated SCCs who chose not to apply for or collaborate on a competitive grant project this grant year

     

    The final award amount for the 2025-2026 grant was $2,577.

    SCC Grant funding opportunities are intended for enhancements to increase participation and programming, attract a new generation of older adults, and enable SCCs to provide a safe and healthy environment for their participants.

    Noncompetitive grant funding is awarded only to SCCs open and operating in PA with an existing, contractual relationship with the AAA in accordance with Aging Program Directive #96-04-01.  Only those SCCs reported to the Department by the AAA as of October 31, 2026, are included in the funding distribution.