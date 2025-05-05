2025-2026 Grant Announcement
In 2025 the Pennsylvania Department of Aging announced $2 million in new competitive grant funding opportunities for Pennsylvania’s Senior Community Centers in fiscal year 2025-2026.
Grant Winners Announced
The Pennsylvania Department of Aging is pleased to announce $2 million in new competitive grant funding opportunities for Pennsylvania’s Senior Community Centers in fiscal year 2025-2026.
Questions
Questions or assistance regarding the PDA Senior Community Center Grant Program should be directed to Robert Cherry at rocherry@pa.gov or SCCgrants@pa.gov. You may also call 717-772-2551.
SCC Grant funding opportunities are intended for enhancements to increase participation and programming, attract a new generation of older adults, and enable SCCs to provide a safe and healthy environment for their participants.
Noncompetitive grant funding is awarded only to SCCs open and operating in PA with an existing, contractual relationship with the AAA in accordance with Aging Program Directive #96-04-01. Only those SCCs reported to the Department by the AAA as of October 31, 2026, are included in the funding distribution.