Overview
- File via myPATH: An easy, convenient, and secure way to file a business tax return and make payments. Pay your balances with your bank account and routing information or by credit or debit card. Card payments are processed by ACI Payments, Inc. and are subject to convenience fees.
- File by software: A safe, convenient online filing option available from reputable software companies. File your business returns for free. Only for qualified tax payers. Some restrictions may apply.
- File by phone using TeleFile. Call 717-787-1064 to request and submit a TeleFile Request Form. Cite the reason why you are unable to file online. This system is available for: